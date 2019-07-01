Geoff Tordoff (1928-2019)

Last week we learned the sad news that Geoff Tordoff had died. This is a personal tribute and assessment of his life as a Liberal. Geoff was essentially a very nice person. He had a modest even self-effacing manner and invariably had a smile on his face and a chuckle in his greeting, but his Liberal commitment was deep and his impact on the party’s organisation and strength was significant indeed for over half a century. Geoffrey Johnson Tordoff was a politician who made friends rather than enemies.

Geoff started life in Lancaster and was educated at Manchester Grammar School and Manchester University. When I first turned up in Manchester he was working in the city for Shell and he and Pat were already living in Knutsford and bringing up their five children. This was the time in the early 1960s when the charismatic Jo Grimond was Liberal Party leader and the revival of the party as a progressive centre-left force, with a lot of new policy development and more effective election campaigning, was bearing fruit in its strength on the ground.

Manchester was regaining its traditional role as a centre of Liberal thought and activity, focusing initially on a resurgent Young Liberal network called MRYLO (the Manchester Region Young Liberal Organisation) led by Dennis Wrigley, Alan Share, Mary Mason and their friends, and a rather more traditional group of members of Manchester liberal professional circles loosely based round the Reform Club with which Geoff got involved. Many of the leading lights joined up with young Merseyside campaigners such as Gruff Evans (who became a life-long close friend and colleague of Geoff’s in the Liberals and the Lords) and Peter Howell Williams to set up the North West Liberal Candidates Committee with such pioneers as Muriel Burton, Sam Crilly, Alan Cooper and Geoffrey Vaughan Davies. They were a source of energy and development in the regional party. Geoff and colleagues also worked on policy and published pamphlets, notably the pioneering Regional Government for the North West.

Members of these groups went out as candidates into constituency parties in Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Merseyside and gave them a new lease of life. In 1964 Roger Cuss turned Cheadle into a winnable seat and Geoff stood in Northwich, moving in 1966 to his home seat of Knutsford when I was his agent. Geoff held on to the 1964 second place with about a quarter of the vote, a good result in those days, and stood again in the more difficult election in 1970.

The later ‘Sixties and ‘Seventies were difficult times for the Liberal Party as the electoral boost of the Orpington era faded and the resurgent Young Liberal Movement, in the spirit of the youth politics of the late 1960s, challenged the party establishment from the campaigning left. There was a real danger that the party would crumble apart. Geoff became one of a group of people who played a major role in preventing this from happening. His approach to aggressive and argumentative Young Liberals was to respond with respect, interest and engagement. Much of the radical drive in the early 1970s came from the Radical Bulletin group based around a number of “ageing Young Liberals” and the first wave of new community activists. Geoff was one of the key party managers together with such as Philip Watkins who recognised the need to harness and work with the new radical energies rather than try to knock them back, and to bring together the Trevor Jones style populist electioneering with YL community politics.

But after the renewed electoral revival of 1972-74, the Liberals were hit by the Jeremy Thorpe and Norman Scott scandal which again threatened to blow the party away. Once again Geoff’s calm but steadfast and utterly principled approach helped to save the day. As chairman of the party he declared, “I am of course the creature of this Executive” and proceeded in his usual genial and respectful way; listening, guiding, understanding the temper of a meeting to enable it best to deal with its business in an effective way in a reasonable time – to keep people onside, keep them together, authoritative but never authoritarian. And, with Richard Wainwright, Gruff Evans and Michael Meadowcroft, willing to tell truth to the party when it really mattered.

Geoff’s new job with Shell had taken him to London which made it easier to work for the party at national level. He occupied a number of senior positions in the LPO (the Liberal Party Organisation) structure. He became active in the Assembly Committee, the elected body which organised all aspects of the party’s annual gathering, and chaired it for a number of years during which he successfully managed a number of difficult conferences. Crucially, in 1976 at the height of the Thorpe affair, he became chairman of the National Executive and of the party.

David Steel appointed Geoff to the Lords in 1981 and he was deservedly elected as Liberal Party President in 1983-84. He steadily moved his time and energies to building a more effective Liberal presence in the Upper House and was the first full time Liberal Chief Whip at a time when most of the Liberal peers were still hereditaries and attendance was variable. He spoke on transport matters and, working with the Liberal Lords’ secretary Celia Thomas (now Baroness Thomas of Winchester), enjoyed organising late evening “ambushes” on the then Thatcher government, working with a somewhat reluctant Labour party– the Conservatives had of course a large inbuilt majority in the Lords before the cull of most of the hereditaries in 1999. Geoff’s talents for working with people helped to bind the Liberal and SDP Alliance presence in the Lords during the 1980s.

In many ways the Lords were a natural habitat for Geoff and his diligence on House committees was legendary – the official website lists no fewer than 22 of them that were graced with his presence at some time! Before the House got its own Speaker instead of the Government-appointed Lord Chancellor, the highest position it elected was the Chairman of Committees, traditionally ping-ponged between the two largest parties. It was a tribute to Geoff’s standing throughout the House (and the strength of the Liberal Democrat presence by that time) that he was able to hold this position for 18 months in 2001-2002. One of his first self-imposed tasks was to visit every committee, the first time any holder had thought to do so.

Geoff and Pat had returned to the north of England to live at Beverley to be closer to their family who worshipped them and were deeply loved in return. Pat sadly died after a long illness during which Geoff had spent much time looking after her, following which he retired from the Lords in 2016 and moved to supported accommodation in Ilkley. Heather and I were privileged to be able to attend Geoff’s 90th birthday party a few months ago. It is difficult to overstate the debt that Liberals today owe to what Geoffrey Tordoff did for our cause.

* Lord Tony Greaves is the Liberal Democrats Lords Spokesperson for the North of England.