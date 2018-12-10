10 December 2018 – today’s press releases

Well, that was the day that was, wasn’t it? Or was it? Theresa May has managed to get away again, somewhat in the style of a squid, squirting ink at its attacker and making for cover in the confusion.

By avoiding a vote she seemed certain to lose, she keeps her plan alive and, perhaps, if she can keep doing that long enough, she may reason that she can eliminate other options so that, as Sherlock Holmes famously surmised, if all other options are ruled out, what remains, regardless of how unlikely it might otherwise seem, is the solution.

It needs someone to grab a hammer and a stake and put her Agreement to death. It’s a pity that Jeremy Corbyn prefers a non-violent solution…

So, what did today inspire our Press Team to put out?

ECJ ruling means no-deal can be ruled out and Brexit halted

Responding to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling the UK can halt Brexit by unilaterally revoking Article 50, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson and one of the MPs who brought the case Tom Brake said:

Liberal Democrats have fought tooth and nail to give the people the final say on Brexit. We are now closer than ever before. The ECJ has made clear that the UK can stop Brexit unilaterally. The Government can therefore prevent a chaotic no-deal. For the sake of people’s livelihoods, the Prime Minister must end the uncertainlty and rule out a no-deal. It is clear any Brexit will make people poorer and reduce the UK’s standing in the world. MPs should not only vote down Theresa May’s deal, but back a People’s Vote with the option to remain in the EU.

Davey: Tories have a lot to answer for over failure of energy market

Responding to the news that OneSelect have gone bust, the seventh household energy supplier of the year to do so, leaving 36,000 customers without a supplier, Ed Davey, former Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change said:

This is a deeply worrying trend for consumers, four energy supplier have gone in just a month. Not only does this create major uncertainty for customers, but also undermines competition in the market. People will not switch if they think their new supplier will go under. The Tories have a lot to answer for, rather than trying to sure up competition in the market they’ve pursed their price cap folly, which clearly has had a negative affect on the small suppliers as the costs rise. Liberal Democrats demand better. We would scrap the Tories price cap and instead bring in measures to effectively boost competition, while strengthening the rules to ensure smaller suppliers can stand on their own two feet and provided a decent service to customers, while offering cheaper deals.

Cable: PM has lost her nerve

Responding to reports that the Government is due to postpone the House of Commons voting on their Brexit deal, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable said:

Theresa May appears to have marched her depleted troops to the top of the hill only to lose her nerve. She is hopelessly weakened. There is little point postponing the vote when nothing concerning the deal will change. The Conservatives are wilfully prolonging Brexit uncertainty because they can’t get their deal through Parliament. This deadlock must be broken by giving the people the final say, including the opportunity to remain in the EU.

Corbyn must call for a vote of no confidence in the Govt

Responding ahead of the Prime Minister’s statement in the House, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable said:

The Prime Minister’s authority has drained away. It is the duty of Jeremy Corbyn to call a vote of no confidence in the Government, which Liberal Democrats would support. After that Liberal Democrats will continue to press for a People’s Vote. MPs from all parties should join us in giving the people a final say, with the option to remain in the EU.

Brexit Vote Delay Solves Nothing – Welsh Lib Dems

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have criticised Theresa May’s decision to call off tomorrow’s planned vote on her Brexit deal; claiming only an Exit from Brexit can stop this crisis.

The UK Government choose to postpone the planned vote on the Brexit Deal after admitting they would have lost the vote by a significant margin.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said;