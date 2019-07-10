Mark Valladares

10 July 2019 – today’s press releases

By | Wed 10th July 2019 - 11:15 pm

Tories must follow Welsh govt in gender neutral school uniforms move

Welcoming the decision by the Welsh government to make school uniforms accessible and gender neutral, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran MP said:

It is great news that children in Wales will be able to wear affordable, gender neutral school uniforms. I am proud of the role my colleague Liberal Democrat Welsh Education Minister Kirsty Williams has played in securing this progressive change.

The Conservative government must now take this step into the twenty-first century. Dictating what children wear because of their gender is outdated and harmful.

It is time to support all children to wear what they are happy, confident and comfortable in. The Conservatives must act to roll out gender neutral school uniforms and help facilitate a culture of acceptance in all our schools.

The UK deserves a PM who is willing to stand up to bullies

Responding to the resignation of UK ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Jo Swinson said:

Sir Kim Darroch should never have been put in this position. His resignation is a true loss to our diplomatic service, and we must have a full and urgent investigation into where these leaks came from.

It is regrettable that President Trump has such sway over our foreign policy. Boris Johnson’s failure to stand up for one of our most senior civil servants has once again proved that he will always put his own interests ahead of the country’s.

The UK deserves a Prime Minister who is willing to stand up to bullies and fight for what is best for our country.

Lib Dems secure top jobs in Brussels

Today, Liberal Democrat MEPs have overtaken Labour and the Conservatives by securing major positions in the European Parliament.

Chris Davies MEP has been elected as chair of the European Parliament’s fisheries committee (PECH) whilst Lucy Nethsingha MEP was elected to chair the European Parliament’s Committee on Legal Affairs (JURI).

Following his appointment, Chris Davies MEP said:

I am looking forward to being a strong Liberal Democrat voice on the EU Fisheries Committee. It is essential that we promote sustainable fishing policies and work cross-border to do so.

When Nigel Farage was on the Fisheries Committee he bothered to turn up just once in over three years. It is clear that those like Farage who promote crashing out of the EU do not have our fishing communities or the environment at the heart of their motivations.

Our fishing industry deserves better. I will continue to fight to stop Brexit and ensure we work long-term with our EU partners to build up stocks and give our fishing industry a secure long-term future.

Read more by or more about , , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarIan 10th Jul - 11:04pm
    As was demonstrated with painful regularity during the coalition, LibDems are very good on the detail of policy but poor at seeing, let alone selling,the...
  • User Avatarexpats 10th Jul - 10:51pm
    Innocent Bystander 10th Jul '19 - 11:31am...........................Like some others, I don’t quite understand? I only ask to be ‘tolerated’, that is to be left in...
  • User Avatarfrankie 10th Jul - 9:48pm
    Well the DUP now have an incentive to resurrect power sharing, if they are that affronted by gay marriage and abortion rights. Personally I'd be...
  • User AvatarRichard Gadsden 10th Jul - 9:34pm
    Because FCC don't publish rejected motions - to save the authors and the party from public embarrassment - most people don't appreciate just how badly...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 10th Jul - 8:33pm
    It's been really interesting after pounding the streets of a town in Radnorshire yesterday afternoon with, among other colleagues, Nigel Jones , chair of the...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 10th Jul - 8:12pm
    @ George Kendall. They might have responded George but they haven't produced any evidence - unlike the Rowntree Trust, the IFS, Kings College, the Trussell...