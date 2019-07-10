10 July 2019 – today’s press releases

Tories must follow Welsh govt in gender neutral school uniforms move

Welcoming the decision by the Welsh government to make school uniforms accessible and gender neutral, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran MP said:

It is great news that children in Wales will be able to wear affordable, gender neutral school uniforms. I am proud of the role my colleague Liberal Democrat Welsh Education Minister Kirsty Williams has played in securing this progressive change. The Conservative government must now take this step into the twenty-first century. Dictating what children wear because of their gender is outdated and harmful. It is time to support all children to wear what they are happy, confident and comfortable in. The Conservatives must act to roll out gender neutral school uniforms and help facilitate a culture of acceptance in all our schools.

The UK deserves a PM who is willing to stand up to bullies

Responding to the resignation of UK ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Jo Swinson said:

Sir Kim Darroch should never have been put in this position. His resignation is a true loss to our diplomatic service, and we must have a full and urgent investigation into where these leaks came from. It is regrettable that President Trump has such sway over our foreign policy. Boris Johnson’s failure to stand up for one of our most senior civil servants has once again proved that he will always put his own interests ahead of the country’s. The UK deserves a Prime Minister who is willing to stand up to bullies and fight for what is best for our country.

Lib Dems secure top jobs in Brussels

Today, Liberal Democrat MEPs have overtaken Labour and the Conservatives by securing major positions in the European Parliament.

Chris Davies MEP has been elected as chair of the European Parliament’s fisheries committee (PECH) whilst Lucy Nethsingha MEP was elected to chair the European Parliament’s Committee on Legal Affairs (JURI).

Following his appointment, Chris Davies MEP said: