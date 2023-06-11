10-11 June 2023 – the weekend’s press releases

Sunak must reverse Johnson’s “happy hour honours”

Ed Davey to launch Liberal Democrat bid to win Mid-Bedfordshire with sewage visit

The Liberal Democrats have called on Rishi Sunak to step in and reverse Boris Johnson’s “happy hour honours” list, and ban him from standing again for the Conservatives.

It comes after Boris Johnson stood down yesterday with an attack on the Privileges Committee.

Ministers are able to cancel an honour after it has been awarded, to preserve the integrity of the honours system.

Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said:

Boris Johnson handed out honours to his partygate accomplices before quitting with a Trumpian attack on our Parliament. He is dragging our entire honours system and democracy through the mud. Rishi Sunak has shown himself to be completely spineless in letting Johnson wreak havoc like this yet again. The least he could do is step in and ensure these happy hour honours are consigned to history along with Johnson himself.

Lib Dem Leader makes first full campaign visit to inspect Bedfordshire river at risk from sewage discharges

New analysis finds water companies dumped sewage into Bedfordshire rivers for 3,500 hours last year

Today (Monday 12th June) Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey will start the firing gun on his party’s bid to win the Mid-Bedfordshire constituency.

In his first full by-election campaign visit, Ed Davey will declare the constituency “a close race between the Liberal Democrats and out of touch Conservative party. Next month, people across Bedfordshire have the chance to finally get rid of this chaotic sham of a Government”.

As part of his first visit, Ed Davey will inspect a river which is at risk of sewage discharges by Anglian Water. A protest was held last month in Bedford against polluting water companies and there have been reports by local dog walkers in Leighton Buzzard of rivers being turned brown.

Analysis by the Liberal Democrats finds water companies dumped 3,500 hours worth of sewage into Bedfordshire rivers last year on 472 separate occasions.

Ed Davey will also knock on doors to listen to local people and their concerns.

The Liberal Democrats have proven to be the best challengers against the Conservative party in rural Blue Wall seats. The party won three historic by-elections against the Conservative party and in last month’s local elections, the Liberal Democrats gained over 400 seats, mostly in Blue Wall contests against the Conservative party.

The Liberal Democrats have considerable strength across Bedfordshire, including ousting the Conservative party from controlling Central Bedfordshire council this May, and running Bedford Borough Council for almost two decades. The constituency is also neighboured by Liberal Democrat MPs including Sarah Green, winner of the Chesham and Amersham by-election.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said: