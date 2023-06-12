Welcome to my day: 12 June 2023 – “Hello? HM Government? Is there anybody there?”

It does occasionally seem that, instead of a government, we have the equivalent of a Latin American telenovela, with a plot line that lasts for a mere season. And, just when you might think that the plot has become too absurd, some even more unlikely script emerges.

Meanwhile, in the Commons, not much is happening, as Richard Foord noted on Tuesday:

It says a lot that it's 2:27pm on a Tuesday afternoon and MPs have already discussed the only bit of substantive business the Government has brought forward. I know many say Ministers are out of ideas, but this is just ridiculous. — Richard Foord MP (@RichardFoordLD) June 6, 2023

And, in truth, much of what they are doing is likely to be ineffective or aimed at making vulnerable people more so. In fairness, it’s rather busier at the Lords end of the Palace of Westminster. Which reminds me…

Of course, the Government has its five priorities, one of which is to reduce inflation. I was intrigued by some polling by Redfield & Wilton,

When Rishi Sunak says he aims to halve inflation, British voters think he aims to get… (7 June) Prices to decrease 47%

Prices to increase more slowly 42%

Don't know 11% pic.twitter.com/0llokiJO2Q — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) June 10, 2023

which suggests that nearly half of those polled expected that, when Rishi Sunak says he aims to halve inflation, prices will fall. That in turn suggests that those people are going to be disappointed even if he reaches his target. This doesn’t augur well for a Conservative recovery and, in truth, even if inflation overall was reduced to 5% or less, if people still feel poorer, they’re hardly going to give Rishi much credit.

Mind you, he has claimed that he will reduce national debt, indicating that someone in his team still hasn’t worked out the difference between debt and deficit. Didn’t Rishi work for Goldman Sachs though? And given that the Office for Budget Responsibility is predicting a budget deficit of £131.6 billion in 2023/24, it’s a brave soul who’d fancy his chances by the time of the next General Election.

Indeed, when will that General Election be? Thanks to Rishi’s best mate and most loyal supporter, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, we’ll get three interesting tests of how far Conservative support has cratered and how keen the British public are to get them out. Liberal Democrats are all over Mid Bedfordshire both physically and metaphorically, whilst Labour clearly have their eyes set on Uxbridge and South Ruislip. For me, in many ways, Selby and Ainsby is the one to watch. It requires a huge swing from Conservative to Labour for them to lose but, if Labour even get close, then fear will spread further through the Conservative ranks in the Commons and it will become ever harder for them to regain any sense of discipline.

Regardless, our focus is going to be on Mid Bedfordshire over the coming weeks. It does warm one’s heart to see so many of our campaigners already out on the doorsteps “with leaflets and canvass cards”, and I hope to do a turn at some point soon. And, if you needed any motivation to get yourself to Flitwick and the surrounding area, Helen Morgan very kindly reminded us of a similar by-election just eighteen months ago:

I’m just leaving this here pic.twitter.com/GNgUpq0YKz — Helen Morgan MP 🔶 (@HelenMorganMP) June 9, 2023

Out of interest, has anyone heard anything from Alok Sharma?…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.