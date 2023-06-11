Tom Arms’ World Review

Ukraine

The Ukrainian counter-offensive has begun. It has coincided with the at least partial collapse of the Nova Kakhovka Dam which has literally muddied the waters.

Ukraine’s generals are continuing to wrap their military plans in a dense fog of war. For weeks artillery barrages, drone strikes and the occasional incursive attack have been softening up the roughly 600-mile Russian defensive line. Then the attack started Tuesday with the war’s first night attacks on Wednesday and Thursday.

Given the length of the frontline, Russian troops are inevitably spread thinly. But at the same time they are well dug in. Moscow’s ground forces may be lacking but, according to the Royal United Services Institute, their army’s engineers are world class. They have constructed several lines of defense involving minefields, trenches, mini-fortresses and “dragon’s teeth” tank traps.

Ukraine’s main thrust appears to be aimed at the politically strategic town of Bakhmut and in the Zaporizhia Region. Detailed reports are being withheld but President Biden declared he was “optimistic” and Volodomyr Zelensky said he was in hourly contact with his generals.

There have been some reports that Ukrainian troops advanced a mile into the area around Bakhmut and a slightly greater distance near Zaporizhia. In the case of the latter, however, the Russians are believed to have beaten the Ukrainians back and regained most of the ground lost. It is too soon to declare any successes or failures by either side.

It is believed that the Ukrainian objective is to drive a 20-mile-wide corridor to either Melitopol or Mariupol on the Sea of Azov. This would sever the land bridge connecting Russia to the bulk of its forces in Crimea and, it is hoped at the very least, force Putin to the negotiating table.

According to Western experts, the apparent sabotage of the Nova Kakhovka Dam should be seen in the context of the Russian defensive effort. A sort of literal opposite of a scorched earth policy.

The road across the dam was one of the main intact links across the Dnieper River from Ukraine to the Russian-occupied eastern region. And the flooding downstream has tied up the Ukrainian military in rescuing thousands. It has also left 2,250 square miles of Ukrainian agricultural without vital irrigation water; poisoned drinking water with spilled sewage, oil and chemicals; and renewed fears about the safety of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant whose reactors were cooled by water from the reservoir created by the dam.

At the same time, however, the Russians have to deal with the problems of flooding on the eastern bank of the Dnieper. On top of that, the strategic Crimean Peninsula is almost completely dependent for drinking water on a canal which starts just north of the dam. This canal is running dry as reservoir levels drop.

Britain and China

Britain will host an AI summit – without China. This is one of the outcomes of this week’s Washington visit by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The exclusion and containment of China was one of the underlying themes that ran through the Biden-Sunak White House talks.

But first Artificial Intelligence. The summit will be held in London sometime in the autumn. It will involve all Western countries. Its purpose will be to establish international regulatory ground rules.

Britain is keen to take the lead in AI research and its regulation and implementation. It also wants that regulation to be as lax as possible in order to compete with the US and EU and repair its Brexit-damaged economy. “We are the natural country to lead the conversation,” declared Sunak after his talks with President Biden.

The Chinese will, of course, see their exclusion from any discussions on this all-embracing new technology as a continuation of the Anglo-Saxon community’s attempts to write the world’s rule book. They are right. And the trend is increasing in response to Chinese-led attempts to end Western dominance.

Sunak and Biden also agreed on further attempts to side line China. One is to establish a supply-chain pipeline that would bypass Chinese manufacturing. This would be coupled with increased interoperability in manufacturing and investment. This agreement could be London’s much sought after post-Brexit US-UK trade deal by the back door.

The Special Relationship took a major hit with Brexit, the Northern Ireland Protocol, Boris Johnson and the disastrous short-lived premiership of Liz Truss. Rishi Sunak is re-establishing the American pillar of British foreign policy, but at the expense of surrendering to America’s fear of China.

India

India has one of the largest railway systems in the world. To be precise it is the world’s fourth largest. The country’s railways also has one of the world’s worst safety records. The recent crash on the Coromandel Coast which killed 285 people is only the latest in a long grisly string of fatalities. Over the past ten years thousands have died on Indian railways.

The recent crash is an example of the reason why. It occurred as the result of antiquated safety measures clashing with high-profile sexy new train services.

The average speed of an Indian train is 20.8 miles per hour. The new high-speed Coromandel Express was travelling at 80-plus miles per hour when it collided with a stationary freight train because of a signal failure.

Railway experts have been arguing for years that the Indian signalling system needs to be upgraded and trains should be fitted with an anti-train collision system. To date only two percent of Indian trains are equipped with such a system and the signalling system is hopelessly antiquated.

Billions of dollars have, however, been invested in prestige high-speed trains which befits India’s image as a modern high-speed country. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate a new such service just days after the Coromandel crash. He wisely cancelled the event.

The Balkans

The Balkans are warming up. They are not as hot as the 90s, but there are renewed signs of problems.

The centre of the difficulties is Kosovo. The tiny country is sandwiched between Serbia and Albania and its population is divided between ethnic Serbs (who are Orthodox Christians) and ethnic Albanians (Muslims).

For years Kosovo was part of Greater Serbia and in fact, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic recently wrote: “Kosovo is our cradle, our stronghold, centre of the most important things for our country.” Then in 2008, Kosovo declared itself independent from Serbia and has so far been recognised by nearly 100 countries. It has not been recognised by Serbia, Russia, China and five EU countries.

Most of the ethnic Serbs are located in northern Kosovo. Last month, Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti (an ethnic Albanian) called snap local elections in the area. The turnout was an appalling 3.47 percent of the electorate and, not surprisingly, all of the officials elected were ethnic Albanians.

Despite the obvious issues, Kurti decided to recognise the result and riot police had to be called in to install the new mayors and their staffs in their offices. Forty NATO peacekeepers were injured in the subsequent riots. .

Kurti and Serbian counterpart, President Aleksandr Vucic have accused each other of stirring up troubles. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has criticised Kurti for a lack of judgment.

The problems of Kosovo might be dismissed as a little local difficulty if it were not for the wider geopolitical considerations. Historically, culturally and politically, Serbia is closely allied with Russia. It is regarded as a “Southern Slav state,” and it was this close Russian-Serb alliance that was one of the causes of World War I.

Putin’s war in Ukraine has strong public and government support in Serbia. Belgrade and Moscow have recently signed an agreement to “consult” on foreign policy issues; Serbia has ignored Western sanctions; signed a new gas deal with Russia and doubled flights between Belgrade and Moscow.

According to recent opinion polls, Putin is the world leader that Serbs admire most and 95 percent of Serbs regard Russia as its “true ally.” Sixty-eight percent of Serbs say that NATO started the war in Ukraine and 82 percent oppose sanctions against Russia. Serbia has proven to be a loyal ally in Ukraine. It will expect Russia to be the same in Kosovo.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and author of “The Encyclopedia of the War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain". He has a weekly podcast, Transatlantic Riff.