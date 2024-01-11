11 January 2024 – today’s press releases

Lib Dems call for Ofcom investigation on GB News “bias and misleading” reporting of Post Office scandal

Lib Dems call for Ofcom investigation on GB News “bias and misleading” reporting of Post Office scandal

Deputy Leader slams Farage and Conservative MP presenters for “bias, misleading and at times, frankly absurd news reporting”

Conservative politicians lining up to host TV shows in election year whilst refusing to criticise their own party

The Liberal Democrats have written to Ofcom to demand an investigation into the reporting of the Post Office Horizon scandal by Nigel Farage, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Lee Anderson.

The party has noted that the Reform Party Chairman Farage and Conservative MP Rees-Mogg both failed to report on the scandal impartially, after they attacked opposition parties without including the Conservative government’s role.

In a letter to the Chief Executive of Ofcom, Daisy Cooper MP also noted that Lee Anderson cannot be trusted to report without bias on the matter, after non-stop attacks on the Leader of the Liberal Democrats on social media and in the House of Commons.

In her letter to Ofcom, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader, Daisy Cooper MP said:

I am writing to you to call for an investigation into GB News’s coverage of the Post Office Horizon scandal. This is a General Election year. British democracy deserves better than bias, misleading and at times, frankly absurd news reporting of important matters. I have also been shocked to see Conservative MPs, such as Jacob Rees-Mogg MP, take aim at political leaders from other parties about the scandal, whilst not mentioning his own party’s role in this devastating miscarriage of justice. …these issues must, by law, be presented impartially and cover the whole picture. For those watching GB News evening shows with Conservative and Reform politicians, this is clearly not the case.

Responding to the writ being moved for the Wellingborough and Kingswood by-elections, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper MP said:

One of these by-elections is a result of a sexual harassment scandal and the other from an MP who didn’t want to be associated with the Conservative Party anymore. Even Conservative MPs are tired of this Conservative government so it’s no wonder the public is crying out for a general election and an end to this chaos. Their majority is being whittled away with by-election after by-election as voters are given the opportunity to send a message to out of touch Rishi Sunak.

The Liberal Democrats have slammed Rishi Sunak after figures published today show NHS waiting lists have soared by 400,000 since the Prime Minister pledged to cut them last year.

The latest figures show NHS waiting lists are at 7.61 million, a slight fall on the previous month but up from 7.19 million when Rishi Sunak outlined his pledge to reduce waiting lists last year.

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Conservative government to reverse real-terms cuts to NHS spending. Figures in the Autumn Statement show the NHS budget has been cut by £3.5 billion (2.1%) in real terms this year, and is set to fall by another £1.3 billion (0.8%) next year.

Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

Rishi Sunak promised to cut waiting lists when he made his pledge, instead he cut spending on the NHS. Now one year on, millions are left waiting in pain for the treatment they need and the number has only grown over the last year. “It’s unthinkable that Conservative ministers are now planning to slash funding for the NHS further even after all the damage they have caused. We need a general election now to kick this out-of-touch government out of office, fix the NHS and care and get the change the country deserves.

“Small businesses need our help now more than ever”- Jane Dodds MS

Today, the leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds MS has called for more support for small businesses in Wales.

A recent study from Qardus has revealed that Ceredigion is the local authority where small to medium enterprises are thriving the most in the UK.

Commenting, the leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds MS said: