ALDC by-election Report, 11th January

The first council by-elections of 2024 were held this week. We began the new year in much the same way that we finished last year – by winning and moving forwards!

The first result declared in 2024 was a brilliant hold for the Lib Dems on Salford MBC. This was one of 4 principal by-elections contested and there were some very interesting results across the board.

The only place to start though is in Salford MBC where Councillor Paul Heilbron won Quays ward for the Liberal Democrats. We first won the ward in 2022 and just missed out in the 2023 local elections. We won on Thursday night with a 17.4% increase in our share of the vote from the 2023 result while Labour were down 12.6% from last May.

Congratulations to Paul and the Lib Dem team in Salford. This result is particularly special for ALDC as Paul is a former member of ALDC staff. His win restores our Lib Dem presence on Salford MBC too.

Salford MBC, Quays

Liberal Democrats (Paul Heilbron): 540 (54.8%, +17.4%)

Labour: 321 (32.6%, -12.6%)

Green Party: 124 (12.6%, +3.4%)

Very unusually the next by-election resulted in the winning Conservative candidate being unable to take up their seat – meaning another election will have to be run in the seat.

On Dorset Council the Conservatives won Littlemoor and Preston ward – holding onto it despite a brilliant performance by Lib Dem candidate Simon Clifford who increased the Lib Dem vote share by 19% and jumped from fourth to a very strong second. However as the winning Conservative candidate is employed by the council he is disqualified from taking up his seat and the seat will now remain vacant until the Dorset council elections in May. Congratulations to Simon and the team in Dorset for moving the Lib Dems forward so much in the seat with local elections just round the corner. The result was:

Dorset Council, Littlemoor and Preston

Conservative: 1,237 (54%, +25%)

Liberal Democrats (Simon Clifford): 833 (36%, +19%)

Labour: 232 (10%, -9.5%)

The next by-election was on Tendring DC in Bluehouse ward following the resignation of a Labour councillor. Ten candidates were contested this one, including 5 independent candidates. Thank you to Kane Silver for flying the flag for the Lib Dems and improving our vote share. In a crowded field we were only 160 votes of winning. Labour lost the seat to an Independent candidate cementing a very poor day for them as they start the year with a net loss of 1 councillor!

Tendring DC, Bluehouse

Independent: 181 (30.4%, +12.1%)

Conservative: 91 (15.3%, -14.7%)

Labour: 83 (13.9%, -16.2%)

Reform: 54 (9.1%, +9.1%)

Independent: 52 (8.7%, +8.7%)

Independent: 45 (7.6%, +7.6%)

UKIP: 38 (6.4%, -7.5%)

Independent: 24 (4%, +4%)

Liberal Democrats (Kane Silver): 22 (3.7%, +3.7%)

Independent: 6 (1%, 1%)

The final result this week comes from Brighton and Hove Council in South Portslade ward. Labour held this ward but with a much lower vote share thanks in large part to Lib Dem candidate Kenneth Rist who jumped ahead of the Green Party into third place and increased the Lib Dem vote share by 3%. Thank you to Kenneth for standing and for delivering such a good result.

Brighton and Hove Council, South Portslade

Labour: 874 (55%, -6%)

Conservative: 246 (15%, +2.9%)

Liberal Democrats (Kenneth Rist): 186 (12%, +3%)

Green Party: 149 (9%, -2%)

TUSC: 53 (3%, new)

Democratic Liberation: 49 (3%, new)

Independent: 44 (3%, new)

A full summary of all results can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.