Mark Valladares

12 January 2024 – today’s press releases

By | Fri 12th January 2024 - 10:29 pm
  • GDP stats: Sunak’s talk of turning a corner has not survived contact with economic reality
  • Lib Dems demand retrospective vote on government military action in the Red Sea

GDP stats: Sunak’s talk of turning a corner has not survived contact with economic reality

Responding to the latest figures that show GDP is estimated to have fallen by 0.2% in the three months to November 2023, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson, Sarah Olney MP said:

This Conservative government has brought us nothing but stagnation. Sunak’s talk of turning a corner has not survived contact with economic reality.

This no growth Prime Minister has no plan and no idea how to get the economy moving again. Everything the Conservative party has tried has either lead to an economic meltdown or an economy stuck in the mire.

If the Prime Minister knew what was best for the economy, he would call a general election so the public can boot him out of Number 10.

Lib Dems demand retrospective vote on government military action in the Red Sea

The Liberal Democrats have demanded a retrospective vote on the government’s military action in the Red Sea on Houthi rebels.

Commenting, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Layla Moran MP said:

Parliament should not be bypassed. Rishi Sunak must announce a retrospective vote in the House of Commons on these strikes, and recall Parliament this weekend.

We remain very concerned about the Houthi’s attacks. But that makes it all the more important to ensure that MPs are not silenced on the important issue of military action.

  • Peter Martin 13th Jan '24 - 9:34am

    “This no growth Prime Minister has no plan and no idea how to get the economy moving again.”

    Are the other major parties offering anything different? I don’t see how. Apart from the possibility of rejoining the EU, at the same time ignoring Germany’s almost identical problems, neither are most Lib Dems.

    Any growth can only come if everyone spends more. You and I plus Government. How to do this without creating too much extra inflation is the question to be answered.

