12 January 2024 – today’s press releases

GDP stats: Sunak’s talk of turning a corner has not survived contact with economic reality

Lib Dems demand retrospective vote on government military action in the Red Sea

Responding to the latest figures that show GDP is estimated to have fallen by 0.2% in the three months to November 2023, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson, Sarah Olney MP said:

This Conservative government has brought us nothing but stagnation. Sunak’s talk of turning a corner has not survived contact with economic reality. This no growth Prime Minister has no plan and no idea how to get the economy moving again. Everything the Conservative party has tried has either lead to an economic meltdown or an economy stuck in the mire. If the Prime Minister knew what was best for the economy, he would call a general election so the public can boot him out of Number 10.

The Liberal Democrats have demanded a retrospective vote on the government’s military action in the Red Sea on Houthi rebels.

Commenting, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Layla Moran MP said: