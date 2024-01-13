Observations of an Expat: Escalation

The world’s nightmare – escalation of the Middle East crisis – is moving rapidly towards reality.

Pushing the region to the edge are Israel’s Likud government and Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthis.

As of this Friday the death toll in Gaza – according to UN figures – was 23,357. Another 59,410 have been wounded. Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to discuss a ceasefire.

Britain and America publicly back him because they are afraid of losing what little leverage they have. Privately they want a ceasefire; Netanyahu out and talks for a two-state solution.

Meanwhile, 16 missile and drone launch sites have been attacked by British and American ships and planes. They are backed up by an alliance of 42 partner nations dubbed “Operation Prosperity Guardian.”

The Anglo-American attacks were in response to Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea– one of the world’s arterial waterways. The Houthi’s say their attacks were in support of demands for a ceasefire in Gaza. Both sides have warned of more to come.

The Houthis are one of three Iranian proxies/allies in the region. Like the other two—Hezbollah and Hamas—they are armed to the teeth non-state actors. This means that their best means of influence is through armed disruption.

They started their latest offensive with missile and drone attacks on targets inside Israel less than a week after the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October. The attacks failed. Israel’s air defences are too good.

So, the Houthis turned their attention to Red Sea shipping. They would hit Israel and its Western backers where it really hurt—in their pocketbooks.

Since November, the Houthis have carried out 27 attacks on Red Sea shipping. Some 12 per cent of the world’s trade – including giant oil tankers and container ships – passes under the gaze of Houthi guns through the Red and Arabian Sea. Nearly a quarter of them have been diverted around the Cape of Good Hope. This significantly increasing costs at a time when Europe, America and Japan are still reeling from the economic effects of the Ukraine War, the covid pandemic and the 2008-2009 banking crisis.

The Houthi attacks have been condemned by the UN Security Council. China and Russia refused to use their veto to block the anti-Houthi resolution, although they did abstain.

Conspicuous by their absence from Operation Prosperity Guardian are key Arab states. Tiny Bahrain is present but Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates remain aloof. Their governments privately—and quietly—support the Anglo-American attacks, but publicly are saying little or nothing.

This is because public opinion in the Arab world is solidly behind the Houthis. They are seen as the current number one champions of the Palestinian cause. In the eyes of many in the Arab world, an attack on the Houthis, is an attack on the oppressed Palestinians.

Arab public opinion is not the only problem facing the Western alliance. There is also the little issue of money. Defense budgets worldwide are stretched and the British and major EU economies are flat lining. To fire one missile from a ship or jet costs $1.5 million per pop.

In contrast, the average cost of an Iranian-made Houthi drone is $16,000. A single drone is easily identified and knocked out, but the Houthis have developed swarm tactics of about ten drones per attack. This pushes the cost up to $160,000 but that is still a tenth of the cost to the US and Royal navies and the Iranians seem prepared to provide an inexhaustible supply.

Houthis also have the advantage of firing from land bases. This enables them to move and camouflage their attack platforms and storage facilities all around Yemen’s mountainous countryside. It is a strategy that they have employed successful in the civil war of the past eight years.

But what will the Iranians do? So far they have heeded President Biden’s warning to stay out of the conflict. But they are supplying the Houthis and have parked a surveillance ship at the entrance to the Red Sea to provide intelligence on ship movements.

After Friday’s Anglo-American attacks on Yemen, an Iranian spokesman said they would fuel “insecurity and instability” in the region. But the Mullahs remained sitting on their hands.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and author of “The Encyclopedia of the War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain". He has a weekly podcast, Transatlantic Riff.