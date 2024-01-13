Annie Nightingale – fantastic, brave radio pioneer

It’s worth listening to the Desert Island Discs of DJ Annie Nightingale, who passed away this week (not least because it contains one of the best put-downs of the Daily Mail ever).

I first started listening to Annie Nightingale when she did “Sounds of the 70s” on Radio 1 in the evenings with Alan Black. It was a revelation in radio, not least because it was a rare Radio 1 show in crystal clear stereo FM. The music and sensible presentation style just seemed so refreshing, in contrast to the saccharin daytime output of Radio 1.

Many were the Sunday afternoons that I whiled away listening to her request show. Here theme tune “East St Louis Toodle-OO” by Steely Dan was a particular favourite. But the friendly, chatty voice of Annie Nightingale was the highlight – and she played the sort of music that you didn’t here elsewhere on the radio, except on the John Peel show.

Fiona Sturges has written an excellent tribute to her here.

From reading Nightingale talk about her early BBC job applications, what comes across, in this day and age, is the ridiculous sexism of Radio 1 in those days. Being told that deejays were “husband substitutes” for female listeners and therefore needed to be male – it just sounds so ridiculous these days but it emphasises what a fantastic, brave, self-effacing pioneer Annie Nightingale was.

Please do share your memories of Annie Nightingale below.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and member of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.