Should Ed Davey apologise for his role in the Horizon scandal?

One question which is being widely asked is whether Ed Davey should apologise for his role in the Horizon scandal.

Those who think he should base their case on the need for the victims, who had their lives ruined, to hear a sincere apology from someone. And, as Ed has already said that he regrets not doing more at the time, why shouldn’t it be him?

But what good would that do? Let’s look at where the heat on Ed is coming from. It’s mostly from the right wing press and so-called news organisations such as GB News. So what are they up to?

The Tories want to simplify this whole 20 year scandal down to Ed Davey’s actions in 2 years as a minister for cynical political reasons. They want a clip of him apologising, alongside a clip of Nick Clegg apologising for tuition fees to play ad nauseam to the very blue wall Tory voters both of us need to vote for us in the upcoming General Election. That’s it. It’s not about justice. It’s not about learning lessons. It’s about them fighting as dirty as they can.

Was Ed’s interview with ITV News yesterday the best one he has ever given? No. But Paul Brand’s agenda was very clearly to get a 30 second clip of Ed looking awkward. His line of questioning was more about public scapegoating than it was about actually getting answers.

In recent years, politicians under scrutiny have just avoided any sort of questioning, hiding in fridges or whatever to avoid prying journalists. At least Ed has showed willing on several occasions to proactively give media interviews and to acknowledge that he wished he had one more.

The victims of the appalling scandal deserve better than singling out a scapegoat. It’s not justice for the prevailing narrative to be “It was all Ed Davey’s fault, we can all pack up and go home now.” That is patently not true. There have been around 16 ministers with this responsibility during this time. And we might have a special mention for those in the past 5 years since the court judgement who have moved with the enthusiasm of a glacier to give justice to the victims.

Alan Bates has been remarkably generous, possibly more so than many of us in the same position would have been, to Ed and other postal affairs ministers, saying that there is not much they could have done given the advice they were getting from their civil servants and given what the Post Office was telling them.

It’s all quite complicated because of the involvement of the judicial system as well. It wasn’t until a Judge who had some understanding of how technology works got his hands on the case that the judgement in the group litigation case was won in 2019.

I think what we need to be saying as a party is that we have to be part of a change in attitude that stops these appalling miscarriages of justice from happening. We’ve seen so many of them. Infected blood, Windrush, Hillsborough, numerous failures of care in hospitals, WASPI. In all of those things, those affected were dismissed and demeaned.

All politicians and institutions of government need to get better at listening to people who complain of injustice. The culture of dismissing them because “we know best and we can’t be wrong” has to get in the sea.

It has been a collective failure alongside so many others and stopping this sort of thing happening in the future is where our attention should be. Not piling the blame for this failure on one person who did more than most to look into it.

Do I wish that some of our ministers had done a bit more to try to get to the bottom of this? Maybe. Is it realistic to think that they could have done? Probably not. Are they supposed to have had a magical bullshit detector that beeped whenever they were told a downright lie?

But I sure as hell am not going to let the right wing press, the Conservatives and the likes of GB News get away with pinning the entire blame for this on one single decent human being who has had the humility to say that he wished he had done more. That does nobody any good, not the country, not the victims, nobody. We need to recognise and call out this agenda for what it is.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings