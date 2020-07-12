11-12 July 2020 – the weekend’s press releases

Lib Dems: Govt must improve testing and tracing or they risk a second wave

Wasting money on Britain’s borders just more incompetence from Johnson’s Govt

Responding to Michael Gove’s comments this morning on the public returning to work and whether wearing face coverings should be mandatory in shops, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Munira Wilson said:

Face coverings should be worn in enclosed public spaces, and it is important that any government guidance on the issue is clear on exactly when and where they are recommending the public should wear them. However, face coverings are not solely going to contain the spread of coronavirus. The government must be introducing any new guidance on face coverings as part of a package of wider measures – most importantly a comprehensive test, trace and isolate system which we are still yet to see up and running properly. Whilst the government encourages people to go back to work and relaxes its advice on travelling on public transport without a proper test, trace and isolate system in place, they are risking a second wave of the virus. For further relaxation to be safe, there must be tests being turned around in 24 hours, as well as an significant improvement in the contact tracing of those testing positive.

Wasting money on Britain’s borders just more incompetence from Johnson’s Govt

Responding to the announcement of the Government’s funding to help manage Britain’s borders, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said: