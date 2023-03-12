11-12 March 2023 – the weekend’s press releases

Davey: Richard Sharp must resign

Davey: Richard Sharp must resign

The Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey has called on Richard Sharp to resign.

Davey has said that Richard Sharp’s position is “untenable” and blamed the Conservative Government for “systematically attacking the independence of the BBC”.

Richard Sharp has spent recent months wrapped in controversy around his role in an £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson. The Chairman of the BBC is head of the BBC Board and responsible for maintaining the independence of the BBC.

Commenting, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey MP said:

This saga has shown failure at the very top of the BBC and the dire need to urgently protect their independence. We need leadership at the BBC that upholds our proud British values and can withstand today’s consistently turbulent politics and Conservative bullying tactics. Sadly, under Richard Sharp’s leadership, this has not been the case: his appointment and position are now totally untenable and he must resign. The BBC should be a champion of freedom of speech and must overhaul their current rules and judgement on impartiality. They can’t continue to play by rules that are so one-sided. The Conservative Government has systematically attacked and undermined the independence of our BBC. That’s not in the best interests of our country and our democracy and Liberal Democrats will fiercely stand up against this.

