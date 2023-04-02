Mark Valladares

1-2 April 2023 – the weekend’s press releases

By | Mon 3rd April 2023 - 5:06 pm
  • Water company fines: Pointless whilst it remains legal to dump sewage into swimming waters
  • Braverman pushes botched Rwanda scheme while queues pile up in Dover

Water company fines: Pointless whilst it remains legal to dump sewage into swimming waters

Responding to the Government re-announcing they will change the fine structure on water companies, Liberal Democrat Environment spokesperson Tim Farron said:

This is pointless whilst it remains legal for water companies to dump sewage into swimming waters. It is a national scandal that water companies are allowed to pump sewage into our rivers and coastlines all because Ministers refuse to get tough with them.

Conservative MPs have blocked taking tougher action on water companies, and these new half-baked plans from Ministers will do nothing to deter water companies from their polluting actions.

Thérèse Coffey must now resign. She has had months in post with nothing but hot air and empty rhetoric. Under Coffey’s plan, sewage will be pumped into our rivers for decades to come. Shamefully, the Environment Secretary has refused to ban water companies rewarding themselves with multi-million pound bonuses. It is time we had an Environment Secretary who actually cared about the environment.

Braverman pushes botched Rwanda scheme while queues pile up in Dover

Responding to Suella Braverman discussing her Rwanda plans and the border queues in Dover, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael MP said:

Suella Braverman’s admission that her botched Rwanda scheme is on hold shows just how unworkable it is.

The Home Office continues to push expensive, ineffective schemes that will do nothing to tackle the cause of small boat crossings, or address the asylum backlog created by years of Conservative incompetence.

All these vanity projects do is distract from this Conservative Government’s shambolic mismanagement of our borders, as we are currently witnessing in Dover.

Despite these huge queues to cross over to Europe becoming all too commonplace, Suella Braverman is so wildly out of touch she cannot even own up to the problem.

One Comment

  • David Raw 3rd Apr '23 - 7:09pm

    “Water company fines: Pointless whilst it remains legal to dump sewage into swimming waters”.

    The nettle of nationalising the water companies and imposing strict regulations needs to be grasped.

