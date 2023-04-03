A Way Out of the Chaos in Israel

Joe Biden has lost patience with Benjamin Netanyahu.

Previous US Presidents must have been exasperated by the succession of Israeli Prime Ministers who paid lip service to international law, UN resolutions and human rights, and then ignored them in practice, but this time the frustration is public. Netanyahu is no longer welcome in the White House, and Biden has told him he must end his attempt to destroy democracy in Israel. Jewish organisations like Yachad in the UK have demonstrated around the world that Israel’s leader must not be allowed to join the autocrats’ club, along with Putin, Erdogan and Orban. In stark contrast to Biden, the UK government kowtowed to Netanyahu only days before the US condemnation of his latest moves, and has published what must now be a deeply embarrassing ‘roadmap’; it ticks off virtually everything on Netanyahu’s wish-list.

Netanyahu’s initial response to Biden’s announcement was to say Israel could manage without US help, and to call on his supporters to stage counter-demonstrations opposing those seen over the last few recent weeks. Tens of thousands have shown their disapproval of the planned legal reforms, both in Israel and in cities around the world. The truth is that Israel needs its friends more than ever, and dismissing Biden’s call to end his attack on the Israeli judiciary was a mistake.

From its founding in 1948 until now, Israel’s rulers have relied on its strategic importance to the US when it wanted to get away with flouting international rules and ignoring criticism, or to justify actions taken against hostile neighbours. But times have changed. Israel no longer faces a credible threat from its neighbours, and is now of little strategic importance to the US.

Given Netanyahu’s manufactured conflict with Iran, with which he hopes to enhance the US perception of Israel as an important ally, it’s ironic that he relies on domestic support from far-right religious groups. Their desire for a theocratic state based on fundamentalist religion exactly mirrors the belief of the mullahs ruling Iran. Israel’s leaders have in the past been proud to proclaim it ‘the only democracy in the Middle East’, but the proposed law reforms, slowed after Biden’s remarks but not halted, will turn Israel into a dictatorship.

Liberal Democrats, together with our allies in other parties in Britain and across Europe must choose this moment to support the call for a democratic Israeli state which reflects the will of all its people, including Palestinians living in Israel and the moderate and secular Jews who reject Netanyahu’s vision.

Indivisible from achieving peace inside Israel’s borders is recognising the existence of the neighbouring state of Palestine. Israel’s refusal to do so is at the heart of the present wave of protests in Israeli streets because hatred directed by the far-right in Israel at their Palestinian neighbours is what sustains the extreme right-wing in Israel. The Palestinians’ main crime has been to resist the 55 year illegal occupation of their country.

Britain and most other European countries have held back from formal recognition of Palestine, waiting for “the right time”. For Liberal Democrats the right time is now, and this is precisely what Layla Moran called for in her Palestine Statehood (Recognition) Bill which had its second reading in Parliament on 17 March. Recognition would be a powerful step towards realistic peace talks.

Ending its repression of the people of Gaza, East Jerusalem and the West Bank would allow Israel to re-assert the principles of fairness, justice and freedom on which it was founded, and make present day Israel a country to be proud of.

* Andy Daer is a member of the Liberal Democrats in South Gloucestershire and Vice Chair of Liberal Democrat Friends of Palestine