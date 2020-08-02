Mark Valladares

1-2 August 2020 – the weekend’s press releases

By | Sun 2nd August 2020 - 11:45 pm
  • Liberal Democrats: Government have deserted care homes entirely
  • Government’s planning reform shows they’re not serious about tackling housing crisis

Liberal Democrats: Government have deserted care homes entirely

Responding to the reports that the Government has abandoned their pledge to test all care home residents regularly throughout the summer, Liberal Democrat Health, Wellbeing and Social Care spokesperson Munira Wilson said:

The decision to drop the pledge to test all care home residents regularly would be a decision to desert care home residents entirely. The reports today, if true, are sadly just another example of a Government that is either woefully incompetent or one that simply doesn’t care.

The Government has made clear right throughout the coronavirus crisis that protecting those in our care homes is not a priority for them – from the beginning of the crisis, Ministers failed to equip care homes with sufficient testing and PPE, whilst discharging patients with the virus into their homes.

The test and trace system is in utter disarray, exposing the most vulnerable in our society to coronavirus. The need for an inquiry to begin its work now, so that the Prime Minister and his Government are forced to come to terms with the reality of their errors and learn from them, is more important than ever.

Government’s planning reform shows they’re not serious about tackling housing crisis

Responding to the Government’s announcement of planning reform in England which will allow new homes and hospitals to be granted automatic permission to be built, Liberal Democrat MHCLG Spokesperson Tim Farron said:

The announcement to reform England’s planning laws today reveals that once again Ministers are not serious about solving the housing crisis. It is not the lack of planning permission that prevents new, genuinely affordable, homes being built, but this Government’s refusal to properly invest in social housing.

Across the country thousands are on housing waiting lists – but with councils approving nine out of ten planning applications, it is clear that these changes announced today will not help those on waiting lists or those saving to buy a home.

Rather than tinkering with planning laws, what Robert Jenrick should be doing is unveiling a huge housebuilding program of social homes for rent. We have already lost thousands of social rented homes as a result of the Government’s permitted developed changes to date.

The Liberal Democrats want to see 100,000 new social homes to be built every year, as well as giving local authorities the ability to suspend the right to buy in their own areas, so that we can finally start tackling the crisis that’s crippling the UK’s housing market.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarrichard underhill 2nd Aug - 11:52pm
    John Marriott 2nd Aug '20 - 11:17am No, we are staying in the UK and avoiding skin cancer.
  • User AvatarTony Greaves 2nd Aug - 10:01pm
    Thank you, Munira. As a resident of East Lancs, I say firmly that the whole thing is a ridiculous, shambolic nonsense. It is more diversionary...
  • User AvatarTony Greaves 2nd Aug - 9:55pm
    What is shocking is indeed the subsequent history as set out by David Raw and Peter Watson.
  • User AvatarMatt (Bristol) 2nd Aug - 9:44pm
    Fiona, I agree entirely with what you have written.
  • User AvatarFSPeople 2nd Aug - 9:41pm
    “I had previously held a benign view of the Commonwealth legacy.” The commonwealth emerged as a voluntary club that countries could join as they gained...
  • User AvatarGlenn 2nd Aug - 9:30pm
    At this point it looks like there is going to be a depression whether we're in Europe or not. If the crisis has demonstrated anything...