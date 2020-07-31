31 July 2020 – the day’s press releases

Lockdown announcement shows Government still doesn’t have a grip on virus crisis

Responding to the Government’s change in guidance stating that separate households will not be able to meet indoors from today in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Munira Wilson said:

Throughout this crisis, the Government’s communications have been an utter disaster. To announce a regional lockdown of millions of people not only just hours before it’s enforced, but with no clarity on the new rules coming into place, is beyond comprehension. Considering their ability to tackle this pandemic relies on the clarity of messaging coming from the Government, it is unsurprising that just yesterday it was announced that England has had the highest excess mortality across Europe. If the Government want the British public to follow the rules they are announcing, then they must be clear, ahead of time, and they must have forewarned local authorities. It remains unclear at what point Boris Johnson’s Government will finally manage to get a grip on the coronavirus crisis. Yet more mistakes reveal how necessary it is for an inquiry to be launched now – so that Ministers can learn the lessons ahead of a potential second wave.

Commenting after a call between the Prime Minister and opposition party leaders, acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

As millions of people in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and West Yorkshire are facing a tightening up of restrictions there is a real concern for what this will mean for jobs and businesses. If Boris Johnson thinks that he can make these huge changes to people’s lives and it will not hurt local businesses, like shops and restaurants, he is in utter denial. These restrictions are a sign that the crisis is not behind us, the economy is still very vulnerable and furlough must remain open to businesses that need it in areas with either new stricter restrictions or with local lockdown. If they do not tens of thousands of jobs saved in spring will be lost in summer.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s press conference, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

The Government’s communications over the past few days have been woefully incompetent to say the least. Individuals have no idea of the rules, let alone the reasoning behind some of them. Of course the Government need to move quickly to stop the spread of coronavirus, but this does not excuse their shambolic approach. Without clear messaging, people will not be able to follow the rules properly. Going forward, it is clear businesses and individuals will need further financial support from the Government. By not only ending the furlough scheme, but the financial support for all those shielding, millions of people are faced with risking their health in returning to work when it isn’t safe or not being able to put food on the table. If Minsters are to stop the spread of the virus, they need to step up support and sort out their messaging. The consequences otherwise will be devastating.

The Liberal Democrats have called for the Government to introduce legal recognition of humanist marriages without further delay, after the High Court ruled today that the current law causes discrimination.

Responding to the judgment, Liberal Democrat Justice Spokesperson Daisy Cooper said:

Couples should have the right to get married the way they choose. Legalising humanist marriages is a simple but important change, and the Government must do it now, without further delay. It’s hard to understand why the Government has chosen to waste taxpayers’ money fighting in the courts to keep this discriminatory ban in place. The Conservatives have got their priorities badly wrong yet again. The Liberal Democrats are proud of our record championing equal rights for all people. That is why we have long called for legal recognition of humanist marriages, and now the Government must listen.

Responding to the Government’s announcement today of an Independent Review of Administrative Law to consider restrictions to judicial review powers, Liberal Democrat Justice Spokesperson Daisy Cooper said:

From failings in universal credit, disability rights and safeguarding, British citizens have used judicial review as a powerful tool to take the Government to court over its failings. Threatening to weaken people’s ability to challenge the Government because the courts sometimes rule against you is the act of dictators and despots, not democrats. With these plans, Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings are trying to enable the Government to ride roughshod over people’s rights and allow Ministers to break the law with impunity. Liberal Democrats will always defend individuals’ abilities to challenge the Government and uphold their rights. We will not stand by and allow Johnson and Cummings to undermine the rule of law, which is so fundamental to our society.

Responding to the announcement of the new peerages appointed on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, Liberal Democrat Leader in the House of Lords Dick Newby said:

“Theresa May agreed to limit the number of new Conservative Peers she appointed, but Boris Johnson has ripped up this policy. By giving a large number of his cronies peerages, he has shown that the Tories have abandoned any pretence of reducing the size of the bloated House of Lords.

“The Liberal Democrats have long fought to try and get an accountable House of Lords – we must have a properly elected second chamber where individuals are paid a salary, removing any need for outside work to supplement their income.

“Even without such fundamental reform, we could reduce the House to a sensible size by implementing the Burns Review. These appointments show that we are still as far away from that as ever.”