UPDATED: Watch Ed and Layla at hustings

This post will be regularly updated with links to recordings of  Ed and Layla at the many hustings events that are taking place.

I’ll update it and re-post it whenever there is something new to add.

First up, the very first formal hustings, with the Social Liberal Forum on Saturday 11th July.

The most recent hustings took place on 1st August – the Norfolk County

Also this week, the Yorkshire and the Humber event

 

And a themed hustings – the Green Agenda, from Wednesday 29th July

The first of the party’s big set piece hustings, on jobs and the economy took place on Wednesday 15th July:

More events under the cut. First South Central from 11 July

The economy and jobs national debate from 15 July

 

The job interviews

Ed

Layla

Devon and Cornwall – 18 July

 

Sunday 19th July – East of England hustings

On Wednesday 22nd July, the two candidates debated Britain’s place in the world:

 

London Region hustings on 25th July

Here’s Scotland ably chaired by the artist known as Ruth of the Women, Scottish Lib Dem Women Chair Ruth McElroy

 

And the North East, just a few hours later

 

Here’s the East Midlands from 27th July

You can find links to upcoming events here. 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

