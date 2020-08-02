If we want to win again, we have to build trust and connect with BAME communities

On Thursday, Lib Dem Campaign for Racial Equality chair Roderick Lynch wrote an article challenging the party to follow Keir Starmer’s demand for all BAME shortlists for Labour. He also invited us to join the race equality hustings on Wednesday.

Tower Hamlets Councillor Rabina Khan posted a long comment to that article that I felt deserved a wider audience as a separate post.

Political Parties and Representation Part 1

A couple of weeks ago I participated in a cross-party discussion with Professor Tim Bale in podcast called Political Parties and Ethnic Minority Representation as part of Queen Mary University’s Mile End Institute of debating politics, policy and public. Here’s the link.

In this article I have deliberately put the words BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY in upper case.

My views expressed in the podcast come from from living and working in Tower Hamlets and across the UK. Tower Hamlets like many other boroughs in London, is a very diverse borough. But is crucial that we create a more welcoming and inclusive community, engage with BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY citizens and campaign for BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY representation within the Party if Liberal Democrats want to win in boroughs like mine.

40% of the population in London are from BLACK ASIAN AND EHTNIC MINORITY Communities and without connecting to these communities we as a party will possibly not be polling very high.

Connecting to people and communities is about building trust and then hope.

Political Parties and Representation Part 2

In 1993 when Derek Beackon, a member of the British National Party (BNP), was elected councillor in Tower Hamlets the borough’s Liberal Democrats were themselves facing racism charges. Allegations concerning a Liberal Democrats leaflet linking BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY people to housing shortages pushed white voters to the BNP, leading then leader the late Paddy Ashdown to order an inquiry into allegations of racism.

We need to learn from the past and own our experiences good and bad just as I have done over my own turbulent political years.

There has been an increase in the number of ethnic minority MPs since the 2017 election, but the Lib Dems still show the lowest increase and all of these that represent English seats.

Even worse, as of December 2019, there are no Black, Asian and Ethnic Minority MPs in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

Operation Black Vote’s (OBV) BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY Local Political Representation Audit 2019 showed that only 3% of Lib Dem councillors were from a BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY background and that BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY councillors were disproportionately affiliated with the Labour Party. In London boroughs, only 4% of councillors were from a BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY background (a total of 22). Contrast this with the study conducted by the Journal of Ethnic and Migration Studies, which estimated that the UK will continue to become more ethnically diverse and that by 2061, the BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY population will be 42.1% – almost half the population.

The population of London is already 40% BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY. We need to explain what being a Liberal Democrat is, and that it truly is the natural home of BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY voters.

Political Parties and Representation Part 3

In Lord Alerdice’s 2018 report on Race, Ethnic Minorities and the Culture of the Liberal Democrats, he said that the membership and representation of the Liberal Democrats did not properly reflect the racial and ethnic diversity of the UK. He noted that this was a “substantial problem for a party which has committed itself to equality and diversity and the under-representation is so stark that it does not require a statistical study to demonstrate it.”

In his conclusion he stated that that that some individuals and groups within the party were unwelcoming to people of colour, even though there was allegedly no evidence of widespread racism.

The 2019 Election Review Report showed that the Lib Dems only achieved 12% of the national BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY vote, the Labour Party won 64% of the BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY vote and the Conservatives 29%. Furthermore, in some seats we were canvassing without talking to BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY voters who constituted a large proportion of the Labour votes, particularly in London.

It is crucial that we engage with – ensure accessibility for – BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY voters and potential members.

We need to explain what being a Liberal Democrat is, and that it truly is the natural home of BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY voters. As Lord Alerdice said: “As the Party of equality, diversity and inclusivity, we should be the natural home for Black, Asian and Ethnic Minority people because we want to value each person for who they are. But the fact is we just aren’t seen as welcoming enough to BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY people.”

Political Parties and Representation Part 4

When David Cameron was first elected as the Leader of the Conservatives in 2005, he pledged to transform the Conservative Party when it only returned just 17 women and 2 black MPS at the previous election. David Cameron said that “”The conversation we have in the Conservative party must reflect the conversation in the country, and the sound of modern Britain is a complex harmony, not a male voice choir.”

Because of David Cameron’s ‘priority list’ approach at the 2015 election the Conservatives then doubled the number of ethnic minority votes they had previously won. An estimated 33% of Black, Asian and Ethnic Minority voters chose the Tories – a million BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY voters for the first time in its history.

The call now from the Leader of Labour Party for an all BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY shortlist means that it is preparing for a future in a post-Brexit, COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter era.

Today both Labour and the Conservatives look and feel like modern Britain than we do.

Do we the Liberal Democrats want to look and feel like modern Britain? Do we want to become a Party of Relevance? Do we want to win?

If we do then we must consider not just all-BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY shortlists. Priority seats for BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY and women candidates are essential to change us from a party predominantly of the white middle-class to a party that reflects the ethnic diversity of those we seek to represent. All-BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY shortlists will not be permanent, possibly two election cycles to rectify our current misrepresentation of the electorate.

Look around at the next Liberal Democrat meeting you attend and see how this is reflected.

Do you see BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY people and if so how many?

Try flipping the situation so everyone else apart from you is BLACK, ASIAN AND ETHNIC MINORITY.

Now ask yourself how you identify with those people.

As I say the only question is if the Liberal Democrats want to win elections.

If the answer is yes, then the answers to the other questions follow.

* Rabina Khan is a councillor in Tower Hamlets and Special Advisor to Lib Dem peers. Her book, book My Hair is Pink Under This Veil (BiteBack Publishers) is due out in March 2021.