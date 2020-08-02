Lord Roger Roberts writes…The demand is for statesmen rather than politicians…..

“We must all hang together, else we shall all hang separately” the words of Benjamin Franklyn on signing the declaration of Independence are as relevant today as they were back in 1776

When a future generation weighs the historical importance of the early twenty first century they might remember another quote – that the politician looks to the next election whilst the statesman looks to the next generation. We’re very short of statesmen but have an abundance of politicians!

Here in the UK, whatever the cost it’s 2024 and the election planned for that year that counts. Our government chose to continue with the withdrawal from the European Union even though circumstances in 2020 were vastly different from those of the referendum. The tiny majority that voted for us to leave had neither a virus nor probable economic depression to contend with and there were suspicions of a misleading leave campaign. Where did that £350 million a day for the NHS disappear to? And where are the crowds from Turkey hiding?

The messages of the politicians have led us into deep trouble and who knows where the end will finally be? People don’t trust hardly a word spoken by politicians and any promises Mr Johnson makes are treated with disbelief’ Whoever is Lib Dem leader has the massive task of rebuilding trust in the government of the United Kingdom and the new Labour leader is already facing mounting criticism within his own party. If we rebuild trust we might be on the way to shaping new statesmen and women.

But we must “hang together” globally. In the past few months we are seeing a better understanding between people of different backgrounds and respect for every person wherever they might be.

My concern has been very much with Asylum Seekers and Refugees. As many as 60 million men, women and children fall into that catergory. Yet the UK,for instance, resumes the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia knowing full well of the hunger and poverty in the Yemen. Are we “together” with these folk for whom every day is a nightmare?

Only last week the UK reduced its Aid budget by £2.9 billion! Our battle is not only against the virus but against poverty itself. A contest between the statesmen and women and the politicians.

This post probably reads like a sermon and for that I make no apologies. When we add our environmental challenges the task ahead is even more massive than we imagine. It cannot be achieved by countries acting separately!

* Lord Roberts of Llandudno is a Liberal Democrat Member of the House of Lords