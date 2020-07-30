Will our next leader demand all-BAME shortlists? Ask them, at the Race Equality Hustings

In 2016, after decades of blocking all-Women shortlists (while doing little else that worked), the party finally caved in and accepted reality. All-Women shortlists work, we didn’t have enough women MPs, and so we resolved to use all-Women shortlists.

Nobody today could reasonably claim it didn’t work – the parliamentary party is chock-full of excellent women MPs, and with them came the shared experiences of 50% of the country that we didn’t have before. Our party is truly, deeply, better for the diversity they bring to the table.

So why aren’t we now demanding the same for BAME people? A question for the candidates, maybe.

The reality is that the party did agree to do this. In that same motion, we resolved to:

Campaign to amend the Equality Act 2010 to remove the restrictions on shortlists for candidate selections for people from under-represented groups.

No matter – while we wring our hands, Labour are now taking a lead. Sir Keir Starmer is demanding all-BAME shortlists, and he seems determined to bring his party with him. Is our next leader going to honour Conference, and stand up for race equality, by working with him on this?

In 2009, Nick Clegg told me (in Bournemouth) that he will change the face of the party. We are still at first base – passed by even the Tories (who aren’t playing the game). People think by changing the face of the membership cards and moving the deckchairs around we have cracked it.

Deckchairs on the beach don’t mean it’s summer.

Join LDCRE on the 5th August 2020 at 7PM to take part in our Leadership Hustings. Ask Moran and Davey the questions that will make them feel uncomfortable. It will be streamed right here on YouTube (no need to be a member), and you can sign up here to participate.

* Roderick Lynch is Chair of the Liberal Democrat Campaign for Race Equality.