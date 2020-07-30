Layla Moran: The momentum is with my campaign – vote for me to move us forward together!

Today’s the day! Ballots are finally dropping into inboxes and through letterboxes. I’m urging Lib Dem members to vote for me, to move our party and our country forward – and the momentum is with my campaign.

Let’s be honest – there is a burning need for change. At just six per cent in the polls, we are in sink or swim territory. Our country desperately needs a strong liberal voice to challenge Boris Johnson’s increasingly isolationist and regressive Conservative Government.

I’ve been clear throughout this contest: to change our country, we must first change our party. Because only by renewing ourselves and rebuilding trust will we win again. And only by winning will we be able to deliver progressive, liberal change for communities across the country.

In my plan for our party, I’ve outlined five key steps to strengthen our party at every level and win again from the bottom up. It starts with learning the lessons from the past decade, and sending a clear signal to voters that we are renewed as a party, and can credibly communicate a progressive message. We can do this by electing me as leader!

After this, we will win back trust and support by living our values as a party, listening to voters, empowering our activists to deliver a core message that resonates with a broad base of supporters

It’s an approach I’ve tried and tested in my seat. My team and I built a plan and a vision which gained support from moderate conservative voters, as well as parties on the centre-left. We grew from the ground up, winning council seat after council seat before I was elected in 2017. The result was an increase in our council base, a 10,000 Conservative majority overturned, and a new Lib Dem MP.

I want to replicate these local winning tactics nationally.

In the same online leaflet, you can read the building blocks of my vision for our country.

There is still a place for bold, liberal ideas in the UK. I know this because, since the December elections, I have been listening. I travelled to talk to voters in Leeds, Sheffield, Wales, Devon and Cornwall and I’ve since held over 300 online listening sessions with our Party members and voters.

Opinions and ideas from the grassroots have informed my vision. And it’s underpinned by the liberal notion that everyone should have an equal opportunity to thrive, and the security to live life in the way they choose.

My vision and campaign are getting coverage in the media, too. In the last six weeks, I’ve had over 370 media mentions and appearances in outlets across the political spectrum, from the Guardian to the Telegraph.

With the right message and messenger, media cut-through is achievable, and it is necessary for our revival. Just this weekend, I was on Sophy Ridge on Sky and interviewed in the Observer. That is the level of exposure the Lib Dems need, permanently.

I’ve been overwhelmed by the support so far. From former Liberal Democrat MPs, including the wonderful Lynne Featherstone, to thousands of members who, like me, want to move our party forward. I’ve been delighted with the support from outside the party, too. Both Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Deborah Meaden and Scientists for EU campaigner Mike Galsworthy, for instance, have endorsed me and my campaign!

In this leadership election, I’ve shown that I am the candidate who can move us on from the last decade, rebuild trust and power a political comeback. The momentum is with my campaign to move our party and country forward, and I’m urging members to show their support by voting for me, and voting for change, today.

* Layla Moran is the Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon