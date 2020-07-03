Liberal Democrats in support of black lives and black livelihoods

An open letter to the candidates for Leadership of the Liberal Democrats.

3rd July 2020

Dear Leadership Candidate,

Though the espoused commitment of the Liberal project to achieve racial equality within the UK may indeed be sincere, a lack of diverse representation at all levels of the party betrays the fact that as liberals we have found it inexplicably difficult to practice what we preach.

In a post imperial, post-Brexit Britain, the rightful place for British Liberalism surely, should be at the vanguard of the fight for racial justice and equality. Yet on issues of race, we find ourselves perennially navel-gazing, apparently stuck in a holding pattern of our own making. The pace of change within the party, frustratingly glacial at best.

Martin Luther King taught that though legislation may be effective in restraining the heartless, it has little effect in changing a man’s heart and ridding him of his implicit biases.

If Grenfell, Windrush and Covid-19 have taught us anything post-Macpherson, it is that the cancer of racism is thriving in the UK; albeit, having evolved a degree of invisibility, metastasizing into aversive forms such as silence, stonewalling and political inertia, the manifestations of which continue to be largely ignored.

When Derek Chauvin placed his knee on George Floyd’s neck, hands in pockets, eyes devoid of empathy, emboldened by the wilful and negligent silence of his fellow officers, the cloak of invisibility slipped. The racial animus was evident to all who observed. And on this occasion, could not be hidden, ignored or explained away.

Should you become leader of the Liberal Democrats, what will you do to remove this cloak of invisibility, so even the most subtle forms of racism within the party become detectable, actionable and sanctionable?

As Leader, which keystone policies will you personally champion to address well documented systemic, structural, race inequities that persist in housing, household incomes, health, education, employment, immigration and the criminal justice system? – to mention but a few.

And finally, what steps do you deem necessary to make the party more diverse, more representative of ‘the entirety of the UK and consequently more electable?

We cordially and respectfully invite you to publish any response to Liberal Democrat Voice.

Yours truly,

Ashburn Holder

Julliet Makhapila

Pramod Subbaraman

Cllr. Rabi Martins

Cllr. Dr. Yukteshwar Kumar

Cllr. Tumi Hawkins

Paul E.M. Reynolds

Ukonu Obasi

Nancy Jirira

Cllr. William Houngbo

Lisa Brett

Glanville Williams

Dr. Turhan Ozen.

* Glanville Williams, on behalf of Black Liberal Democrats which is an affinity group of diverse individuals who want to improve the experience and representation of black people at all levels within the party