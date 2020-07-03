Lorenzo Cherin

The herd and the unheard!

By | Fri 3rd July 2020 - 12:09 pm

There is a current running through this government. It is one of confusion. But, despite my best efforts to not impune motives, I am coming to the view that the current running through this government is one of callousness. Not always intentional, but incredible, too.

Sometimes the callousness is because of the confusion.The one caused by the other. So we have loss of life due to Covid-19 in the highest numbers per head of population in the world, caused by lack of testing, tracing, PPE, etc. But that is only a part of it. Confusion here is in the delivery, but what I am more worried about is callousness in the decision making.

It was very welcome to see a centre-right chancellor acting like a centre-left one. It is very surprising to see a centre right PM think he is a New Deal President. But this is only a part of it.

What is the reality now is that we have a government in denial. It cannot see that it is all well and good having support packages, in part through pressure from other parties, but what’s the use, if they are stopped? It is fine to have schemes to rebuild, but what is the point if we tear down the support for people!

Liberalism, say what you like, social democracy, call it that too, but the view of any of us who care about anything, can surely be to see that to reinstate benefit sanctions, and evictions, during a pandemic is an iniquitous scandal and a disgrace.

The lack of class politics, of group-think, in my philosophy has always been part of it. But to see millionaires in mansions, and their minions, cut the benefits, kick out the tenants, ruin situations that are precarious – affecting people who are vulnerable – appals me.

This government started with pushing for herd immunity. It continues with trampling on the unheard. Those who are unemployed, or in housing difficulty through no fault of their own, are the unheard. They must be heard by any of us who care.

* Lorenzo Cherin is an actor, writer, and regular contributor to politics as a member of the Liberal Democrats. He is based in Nottingham.

  • Katharine Pindar 3rd Jul '20 - 2:06pm

    Lorenzo, thank you. Hear hear! We need compassion, not callousness, and the plan for a new Social Contract through which the government’s duty to amend the serious and continuing social ills of our time can be made crystal clear should be our party’s answer.

  • Barry Lofty 3rd Jul '20 - 2:16pm

    Lorenzo, well said, everything that I am thinking and saying about this abysmal government is in your post today, many thanks.

  • David Raw 3rd Jul '20 - 2:17pm

    It’s not just callous, the Johnson Government (like its Leader (?)) is shambolic. “Shambolic” …… not my word, it’s the word used this morning by the First Minister of Wales and the First Minister of Scotland.

    Given I’m currently having to shield, and (thankfully) live in Scotland, my wife and I always watch the 12.30 am Scottish Government daily press Conference given by the First Minister and the impressive Professor Jason Leitch.

    Whatever political differences I may or may not have with her, every weekday since lock down Nicola Sturgeon has faced up to this and to the best of my knowledge always told it straight. At the same time where has Johnson been for the last several weeks ? The UK Press Conferences have disappeared and we always seem to end up with the second raters such as Shapps, Jenrick and Williamson. Johnson is nowhere to be seen. What sort of leadership is that ? At PMQ’s, when he does have to turn up, Keir Starmer runs rings round his bluster.

    England voted for Johnson and England has now got him… so I wish Lorenzo Cherin the very best of luck and a message to stay safe.

  • Tom Harney 3rd Jul '20 - 2:24pm

    Absolutely agree and the worst is yet to come. The problem for a political party is what to do about it.
    We also urgently need to talk about when the next crisis comes – perhaps when the growth in diseases which are immune to our antibiotics cause a situation where hospitals cannot function.
    If we want to have a policy on ensuring evidence based planning, we should start by showing how it can be done in our own party.

