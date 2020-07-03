Three things we don’t need in this leadership campaign: a goody, a baddy and more policy

Embed from Getty Images

In politics it’s always tempting to think we can resolve problems by resorting to the same old solutions. That usually involves lionising a goody, demonising a baddy and a rollicking good debate about policy.

In the debate over our leadership, I’m seeing many people seeking to create a goody and a baddy, and loads of people banging on about policy.

But I don’t think we should be focusing on those in this leadership campaign. Here’s why.

Let’s start with the first problem. The traditional good v bad argument. We need to stop this nonsense. The fact that Ed served in the coalition should absolutely not rule him out from being the leader. In fact, we are fortunate to have somebody with his experience in government on the ballot paper. His achievements on the environment are matched by few in modern politics and he has an inspiring, touching personal story to tell too.

Layla is a talented politician, an effective campaigner and an excellent communicator. She may well enable us to access a demographic that has largely ignored us in the past three elections. It’s right that she’s willing to try to talk to people who just want a bit of ‘hopes and dreams’ in their politics and bought into that element of the Labour message. That’s a good thing and we should welcome it rather than deliberately misinterpreting her words.

This isn’t a battle of good v bad, it’s one liberal taking on another. Let’s not engage in the unattractive factionalism that we dislike so much in other parties. That gets us nowhere and gives succour to our opponents.

On the matter of policy, I’m pleased we are continuing to talk about it. Our ability to do so is one of the great attractions of our party. But let’s face facts: as much as you and I may like it, it’s a turn off for most of our fellow human beings. If people were really voting for fully costed tax and spend policies and a deliverable net zero plan, we’d have won a lot more seats last time. Sadly for us, most people are voting based on broad messages, gut feelings and assumptions drawn about our brand.

So please let’s drop the rubbish about Ed being ‘too much of a coalition man’ and Layla being ‘too left wing’. Under all our counterproductive intraparty rivalries, we all know that neither of those things are true. Moreover, the statements give ammunition to groups of people who already have plenty to throw at us.

And next time you demand we come up with more new policies, think about the average switch voters who didn’t support us in Cheltenham, Sutton and North Cornwall last time. What was it that stopped them voting for us? As a candidate in a top target seat, I’m certain it was not because we didn’t have good enough policies. It was because we were fundamentally weakened brand delivering core messages that alienated our target demographics. I’d much rather we asked Layla and Ed about how they’d put that right, rather than indulge ourselves in the narcissism of small policy differences.

* Max Wilkinson is a councillor in Cheltenham and was the party’s candidate for the town in the 2019 General Election. He works as a communications consultant.