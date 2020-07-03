Why social democrats are more left wing than the hard left

Embed from Getty Images

Tories sneer when they use the term “left wing”. They point to the terrible failures of authoritarian states like North Korea. But if left wing is about poverty reduction, why do we let them call North Korea left wing?

In contrast to its northern neighbour, South Korea has had extraordinary success in reducing poverty, whereas “leftwing” oil-rich Venezuela has been a catastrophe.

If some states that call themselves “leftwing” aren’t, the same is true of political activists.

In 2017, Jeremy Corbyn proposed a radical manifesto. But the IFS and the Resolution Foundation found that Corbyn’s manifesto failed to reverse many cuts to the poorest, in dramatic contrast to the Liberal Democrat manifesto.

Poverty reduction is hard. Many well-meaning projects in international development have failed. They needed the warning of dissenting voices. The same is true in the UK, but when anyone pointed out the failings of Corbyn’s manifesto on social media, the red mists of anger descended on the hard left.

That’s the nature of the hard left; they are driven by anger. Rage against anyone who has voted Tory, against successful businesses and higher rate taxpayers. This anger leads to rigid thinking, where any challenge to bad policy is dismissed as right wing. They hate the Tories, but the hard left reserve their greatest fury for the centre-left. They call us “traitors”, “Tory-lite”, “reactionaries”.

But this anger is not universal across the left. Some very leftwing people aren’t hard-left at all. They are self-critical, they agonise over the best policies and they change their minds.

Those of us on the centre-left must do the same. We mustn’t respond to the hostility of the hard left by being hostile ourselves. Rather, while we grapple with the challenges of reducing poverty, we should be willing to learn from anyone. That’s something I dearly hope my own group, the Social Democrat Group, will always strive to do.

While most Lib Dem members are driven by passion and love, there is a small minority who give in too often to anger, usually on social media. I’m afraid I’ve heard some dismiss others as “vapid”, “anodyne” and “neoliberal”. Shockingly, on one or two occasions, I even heard a suggestion that someone go join the Tories, just because they wanted to redirect scarce resources to a policy that would be more effective at reducing poverty.

Anger gets us retweets, media attention and it can draw in new members; but it also repels voters and blinds us to our own mistakes.

To reduce poverty, we should reject the seductive lure of angry tribalism, and welcome dissenting voices, rather than slapping them down.

* George Kendall is the acting chair of the Social Democrat Group. He writes in a personal capacity.