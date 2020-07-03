Friends, Lib Dems, countryfolk, lend me your ears. I come to bury the coalition, not to praise it.

But I’m not here to damn it either. I just want to move on.

Same-sex marriage. The Green Investment Bank. The tripling of our renewable energy usage. All Lib Dem policies that we should be fiercely proud of. But, if we’re going to celebrate them, we need to acknowledge that they came at a human cost – and that we voted for that.

As a party, we are too quick to brush off these people who we hurt as collateral. We shrug and say compromises had to be made. But those “compromises” were human beings – some of them within our own party. I have nothing but respect and admiration for their resilience and their faith in our movement. However, their forgiveness does not absolve us.

I don’t think it has to be a mark of shame on us forever. But too many people just don’t trust us to not jump back in bed with the Tories. It’s why our refusal to back Jeremy Corbyn at the General Election, whilst electorally wise and the right thing to do, was met with such anger.

By expending all that energy defending the coalition, voters hear “we think working with the Tories was a good thing”. That puts us a step back when we’re trying to convince people we’re not going to do it again.

Furthermore, we cannot expect the public to move on when we refuse to do so ourselves.

I want to discuss how we handle the legacy of the coalition, not give another leadership stump speech. But the fresh start she offers is one of the reasons why I’m supporting Layla Moran’s campaign.

I have nothing but respect for Ed Davey and the good work he did both in the coalition and out. He is a good man, a joy to work with and if he wins I’ll get behind him. But if we’re going to move on, we just can’t keep putting ministers from the same government up and being surprised when they’re asked the same difficult questions.

We need to accept that we’ve lost the argument. We can’t make the public view the coalition positively.

Look how our support soared when we were defined by an issue that wasn’t the coalition. Look how quickly it dived when the conversation turned back to opposing the Conservatives. People want to vote for us – but not if they think we’ll enable the Tories.

We need to show them that we aren’t the same party that we were in 2015. We need to take steps to rebuild that trust, and not just expect voters to forget about it. To do so would be an insult to their intelligence. We must be better than that.

What I’m saying is that the issue with the coalition isn’t that we don’t get credit for the good things we did. It’s that voters don’t trust us to not make the same mistakes again.

Moving on means we accept that we got it wrong. We can learn from that and make things right. If the best times are ahead of us, not behind – and I believe they are – then it’s time to look to the future, not the past.

* Dan Schmeising is a member of the Young Liberals executive, writing in a personal capacity.