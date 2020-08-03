Mark Valladares

3 August 2020 – the overnight press release

By | Mon 3rd August 2020 - 7:30 am

Liberal Democrats: Public health ignored in Government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme

Commenting on the Treasury’s “Eat Out to Help Out” discount scheme for restaurants starting on Monday, Liberal Democrat Health, Wellbeing and Social Care spokesperson Munira Wilson said:

We all recognise the need to support the high street through the pandemic, but the Government should have been more discerning with this scheme.

Obesity is already an immense challenge for people and the NHS, but the latest research suggests it also contributes to the deadliness of coronavirus. With a number of fast-food chains signing up to the scheme, it seems clear that public health did not factor into the Government’s decision.

The Government must put public health first and exclude from the scheme meals and drinks proven to contribute to obesity. We cannot afford to risk lives as we re-open the economy.

  richard underhill 3rd Aug '20 - 9:41am

    Mark Valladares | Mon 3rd August 2020 – 7:30 am
    What about a cook who feeds her children burger buns containing ice cream? (as on tv on Saturday) She said (about herself) that "it is useful to have hips".
    Is there a role for the father?

