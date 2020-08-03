Reducing the size of the Federal Board and giving power to the members

Last week Mark Valladares wrote an article – ‘How the Party is managed – can you be democratic and efficient’ and some in the comments called for a smaller Federal Board.

The Thornhill 2019 Election Review talks of a Federal Board of 40+ members (page 34) which is too large to be a ‘realistic decision-making body’ (page 22) and implies that during a governance review this should be reduced (pages 24 and 49).

Mark Pack in his report on the July Federal Board meeting states that the Federal Board has a membership of 43. The Constitution sets out a membership of 35 voting members and five non-voting members with the option to co-opt three people. Then there is the Vice President responsible for working with BaME communities (Federal Constitution Article 20.2) who we might expect to be a member and is listed as a member on the Party website.

Before we had a Federal Board we had a Federal Executive Committee and the 1994 Federal Constitution set its number at 27 voting members and six non-voting members. In our original 1988 Constitution there were also 27 voting members and only four non-voting members.

To reduce the size of the Federal Board we should remove some of those added in the 2016 constitution changes and most of the Parliamentarians.

We should keep one member elected by and from the Specified Associated Organisation representing youth and/or students.

We should keep one member elected by and from the principal local authority councillors of the Party.

We should reduce the number from the State Parties to one from each. And we should abolish the automatic right of the three Vice Presidents – the Chair of the English Liberal Democrats, the Convenor of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, the Chair of the NEC of the Welsh Liberal Democrats – to be on the Federal Board. We should allow them to stand to be their respective state party representative.

We should scrap all those elected by the Parliamentarians because the Leader of the Party has to be an MP and that person can represent our Parliamentarians. We should keep the President as a member.

As I am proposing the abolition of three Vice Presidents I think the fourth should also be abolished. Then instead of the Federal Board electing a Vice President to work with BaME communities, perhaps BaME members could elect one of themselves to the Federal Board.

The increase in size has been the result of people being there as a result of their position on another committee, so we should reduce this number.

We should elect from the members of the Federal Board and not the whole party the chairs of the Federal People Development Committee, the Federal Communications & Elections Committee, the Racial Diversity Campaign, the Federal International Relations Committee and Federal Audit & Scrutiny Committee. The Federal Board should appoint from outside its own members the Chair of the Federal Finance & Resources Committee, who on election becomes a voting member of the Federal Board.

We should reluctantly reduce the number directly elected by all the members to 12 (from 14) making 21 voting members.

We should restrict the non-voting members to the Federal Treasurer, the Federal Chief Executive, and one representative of the staff employed by the Federal Party and the Parliamentary Parties and elected by them.

The Chair of the Federal Policy Committee is the Leader of the Party and therefore a member of the Federal Board. There is no need for the Chair of the Federal Conference Committee to be a member of the Federal Board because the Federal Board elects one of its own number to that committee {Article 11.2 (d)} and that person can report both from the Federal Board and to the Federal Board.

The Federal Board should still have the power to co-opt up to three people.

My suggestions would reduce the total number excluding co-options from 40 to 24 and the voting members down to only 21. The majority of these 21 would be directly elected by all the members and six by a subsection of the membership and only one by the Federal Board. None would be there by holding another position in the party except the Leader and President who are elected by the whole membership. Therefore the power to elect just over 95% of the Federal Board would rest with the members.

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level.