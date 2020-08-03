Action and Visibility – what the Lib Dems can do for you

Here in the North West, my experience as a Liberal Democrat will be like many members’: cold, wet days knocking on doors, delivering Focus leaflets and reporting that same damn pothole again week after week. For me, this is the pinnacle of local, community focused campaigning. What you’re trying to achieve is betterment of a small area and rather more cynically, get/retain Liberal Democrat seats on your local Councils.

Yet, this method of hard work, starting early if years before polling day can work wonders on a local level, sweeping up seats on councils – so, why does it not translate well to the national level? For me, the answer is the right combination of action and visibility.

Where I’m from we’ve been doing some community weeding (an action) and then posting us working alongside other local councillors on social media. This had residents sighing with relief that we were actually out there doing something. This wasn’t the case in the 2019 General Election, at least for me. We’d sent the freepost, full of what we considered brilliant policy, promising to halt Brexit and save the NHS with a plan deemed credible by the IFS etc. We were being visible, but we hadn’t a track record of achievement to show. We didn’t have any action. I’m aware this will not translate everywhere, as well known local councillors stood as PPCs and our incumbent MPs who work their socks off stand proud on their own achievements – but for the countless seats where this wasn’t the case, we’d been severely lacking.

It dawned on me a few months after the General Election as I knocked doors in Prestwich that there was a plethora of people who would happily vote for a local Lib Dem because of their record of action. But they would simply not vote for them on a national level. Do we therefore require greater action and increased visibility to override a seemingly inherent desire to vote Labour or Conservative nationally? Well, yes.

There is no substitute for hard and smart work. The power of going to talk to the landlord at your local and asking if there’s anything they need, asking your members to report issues in their own wards is astounding. You must then follow up by getting it on your website, getting out a press release, sharing a colourful graphic on social media.

Our message need not be endlessly complicated, niche policy but reaching out a hand to your local community and saying, ‘We’re here to help.’ Working for your area, ensuring locals know who you are, what you’ve done and how it helps them – that’s how we gain voter trust, that’s how we translate it to a national level. Outpace, outwork and most importantly be outspoken.

Sometimes I look starry eyed at our policies, our ideas for a better Britain and the first thing I think now is not ‘Great this is a credible policy’ but ‘How does this affect my community, if at all?’ and I feel if this approach, a bottom-up one focused on action and visibility is considered more in our messaging, our training and how we present ourselves as Liberal Democrats to the Great British public, we may see more success.

* Owen stood as the candidate for Morecambe and Lunesdale in the 2019 General Election.