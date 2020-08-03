Enough of this puritanical miserablism – I’m off out for a burger

We aren’t puritans. We aren’t miserable. We aren’t automatons. We are liberals.
So why oh why is the party resorting to wringing its collective hands about ‘unhealthy’ Eat Out to Help Out discounts?
We’ve all had a really tough few months. We all know that eating fast food every day isn’t great. We all know that the government’s message is hopelessly confused. And we know that we need to have something to say about the big issues of the day.
But why are we saying something so unutterably miserable, illogical and illiberal? We are seriously being encouraged to tell people that they shouldn’t be allowed to take advantage of a cheap burger and chips. We are being told to peddle a hyperbolic line that eating a bit of extra unhealthy food is going to hasten all our deaths from Covid-19. How many people do we really think are going to slide into obesity by stuffing their faces with KFC Family Buckets on all 12 Eat Out To Help Out days in August?
Surely our party could have taken a step back after coming up with these lines and asked whether what we were saying was firstly believable and secondly in line with our values as liberals. Furthermore, who do we think this message is even going to appeal to? It doesn’t speak to me. It doesn’t speak to many people I know either. It certainly doesn’t appeal to the party members I know – because they are liberals.
I’m keen on healthy lifestyles. I go to the gym and I walk or cycle nearly all my journeys around Cheltenham. I also enjoy the odd bit of fast food, like most people – including our party’s staff who are well known for devouring unhealthy snacks during stressful election periods. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if the people who came up with our line opposing discounted burgers are going to take advantage of the offer themselves. Some might say that is hypocritical. But I don’t think that’s true. It’s just a normal human instinct to have fun when light-hearted distractions have been in short supply lately.
Let’s imagine the government gives in to our demand to remove the 50% discount from ‘unhealthy food’ (and to be 100% clear – I hope it doesn’t). A load of people will have to pay more money to have a meal out after months of soul-destroying drudgery that has probably made them a bit depressed. What a huge campaign success this would be! “We have saved you from getting fat and dying of Covid-19,” we can tell the world in a press release, when in reality we’ve just succeeded in preventing a few people having a bit of fun and made many others a little bit poorer. I’m sure the voters would be queuing up to thank us.
We can do so much better than this sort of hand-wringing miserablism. I’m so annoyed that I’m off out for a Zinger Tower Burger to cheer myself up.
* Max Wilkinson is a councillor in Cheltenham and was the party’s candidate for the town in the 2019 General Election. He works as a communications consultant.
Yes, you’re absolutely right
Very well put. If people fancy a treat, it’s really none of our business what they want! My nephew loves raw carrots, brown bread, and hummus. But he also loves chicken McNuggets as a treat and I think you’d have to be pretty heartless to want to squeeze his pocket money to stop him having them.
Completely the right take here.
While I personally don’t think that Eat Out to Help Out is the best scheme the government could be doing to save our ailing hospitality industry (I preferred the Resolution Foundations’ voucher idea) and there are rightful concerns about taxpayers’ money being directed to help large multinationals such as McDonalds, it has now been passed and for the most part it is a good scheme which will support jobs.
The goal of this scheme is not simply to give people 50% off eating out, it’s to save our restaurants and pubs from going under – we should be supporting this.
I’d always encourage people to support local businesses such as free houses, breweries, eateries, and cafes, but ultimately eat and drink what and where you like. Liberalism is about supporting people to make their own choices #burgerandchips
Hear hear
Yes thats fine for well-educated, self-confident types like all of us. What about schoolkids who used to eat KFC every evening after School & presumably will do again come September.
What about people with no knowledge of diet who live on junk food & get little exercise ?
How many of the commentors above live on junk food ?
There is a difference between Liberalism & Libertarianism.
@Paul Barker Well said!
@Max The poor certainly cannot afford your privileges of being able to eat what you want, whenever you want it.
https://cookingonabootstrap.com/2020/07/30/the-price-of-potatoes-and-the-value-of-compassion/
No I don’t agree with this at all.
This obsession that politicians have with the “Nanny State” is the biggest barrier when it comes to tackling the problem of obesity seriously.
The premise in this case is entirely illogical.
The whole point of the Mon-Wed discount is to encourage people to go back to the restaurants and cafes to help keep them in business. It is an incentive to do something, not a punishment if you do not.
The policy proposal is to only use that incentive for venues which provide healthy food. There is really nothing stopping you from going to McDonalds if you want to, the cost of the food would be exactly the same as it would have paid anyway. So how can this possibly be the “Nanny State”? It isn’t.
The author makes the classic mistake of using himself as an example. He is of course a sample of 1. The problem of obesity may not apply to him, especially as he is lucky enough to be able to afford a gym membership. Policy makers have to take into account the cost of obesity that we all pay for in funding the NHS and lost workdays. Experience shows that either by changing the law, or putting on taxes, people really take note, whether it is wearing seat belts, taxes on cigarettes, not smoking in pubs, not using plastic bags. All these things libertarians using Nanny State arguments opposed until it was shown that they worked, and then they give up.
What we should learn from all this is that people do not take government policies seriously, unless you do these things.
Hooray ! It was all going so well until the last 3 comments.
As all the well known fast food outlets in my area are drive through only i understand this means they won’t be able to participate, not that the get my money any other time either.
There are thankfully some good quality independent/family owned restaurants,cafes,pubs etc that this will hopefully help to stay in business even though not everything on the menu is guaranteed healthy.
I know I am lucky that I am in a position to make some choices compared to others. I have health issues so I am conscious of what I eat. I’d rather continue to try and educate than legislate to encourage healthy choices. Are we also going to look at some of the meals some of the chefs blogs, tv cooking shows , Bake-Off etc encourage us to make and eat?
Well said. Although don’t be surprised if a bunch of people call you a “libertarian”.
I’ve been poor for a lot of my life and it’s ridiculous to think poor people eat at KFC every day.
According to the internet a KFC chicken fillet meal costs £5. So someone who had a meal there every day would be paying £35 a week just for one meal. According to a quick google search there are 750 calories in a KFC chicken fillet meal (that’s a chicken burger,fries and soft drink).
So a) a truly poor person isn’t making a very wise financial decision to eat at KFC every day and the number of calories isn’t even that great! (granted the nutritional value is likely poor).
A much better use of our time would be highlighting the difficulties people with less means have with eating healthily.