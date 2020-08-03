Enough of this puritanical miserablism – I’m off out for a burger

We aren’t puritans. We aren’t miserable. We aren’t automatons. We are liberals.

So why oh why is the party resorting to wringing its collective hands about ‘unhealthy’ Eat Out to Help Out discounts?

We’ve all had a really tough few months. We all know that eating fast food every day isn’t great. We all know that the government’s message is hopelessly confused. And we know that we need to have something to say about the big issues of the day.

But why are we saying something so unutterably miserable, illogical and illiberal? We are seriously being encouraged to tell people that they shouldn’t be allowed to take advantage of a cheap burger and chips. We are being told to peddle a hyperbolic line that eating a bit of extra unhealthy food is going to hasten all our deaths from Covid-19. How many people do we really think are going to slide into obesity by stuffing their faces with KFC Family Buckets on all 12 Eat Out To Help Out days in August?

Surely our party could have taken a step back after coming up with these lines and asked whether what we were saying was firstly believable and secondly in line with our values as liberals. Furthermore, who do we think this message is even going to appeal to? It doesn’t speak to me. It doesn’t speak to many people I know either. It certainly doesn’t appeal to the party members I know – because they are liberals.

I’m keen on healthy lifestyles. I go to the gym and I walk or cycle nearly all my journeys around Cheltenham. I also enjoy the odd bit of fast food, like most people – including our party’s staff who are well known for devouring unhealthy snacks during stressful election periods. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if the people who came up with our line opposing discounted burgers are going to take advantage of the offer themselves. Some might say that is hypocritical. But I don’t think that’s true. It’s just a normal human instinct to have fun when light-hearted distractions have been in short supply lately.

Let’s imagine the government gives in to our demand to remove the 50% discount from ‘unhealthy food’ (and to be 100% clear – I hope it doesn’t). A load of people will have to pay more money to have a meal out after months of soul-destroying drudgery that has probably made them a bit depressed. What a huge campaign success this would be! “We have saved you from getting fat and dying of Covid-19,” we can tell the world in a press release, when in reality we’ve just succeeded in preventing a few people having a bit of fun and made many others a little bit poorer. I’m sure the voters would be queuing up to thank us.

We can do so much better than this sort of hand-wringing miserablism. I’m so annoyed that I’m off out for a Zinger Tower Burger to cheer myself up.

* Max Wilkinson is a councillor in Cheltenham and was the party’s candidate for the town in the 2019 General Election. He works as a communications consultant.