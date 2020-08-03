Mark Valladares

3 August 2020 – today’s press release

By | Mon 3rd August 2020 - 10:30 pm

BBC licence fee should be set by independent body, Liberal Democrats plan

The Liberal Democrats are to debate plans at their Autumn conference to ensure the BBC licence fee level is set independently next year after government cuts forced the BBC to end free TV licences for most over-75s.

Liberal Democrat Culture spokesperson Daisy Cooper, who will move the motion at the Party’s first digital conference, warned the Government must never again be allowed to “force the BBC into a corner where it has to choose between cuts to programming or raising these fees on the most vulnerable.”

The Party, which led a cross party group of 106 parliamentarians calling for a review of the decision to cut hundreds of BBC staff working across regional programmes, will put forward plans to protect the long–term future of the BBC.

They will call on the Government to uphold its promise to retain the licence fee model until the end of the current Charter period in December 2027, and for a transparent and independent body to review the cost of the licence next year.

The Liberal Democrats also use the same policy motion to take a swipe at Boris Johnson ducking BBC scrutiny during last year’s General Election by calling on all senior politicians to make themselves available for scrutiny in televised interviews and debates.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Liberal Democrat Digital, Culture, Media and Sport spokesperson Daisy Cooper said:

Families around the UK have flocked to the BBC during the coronavirus pandemic as a source of trusted news, entertainment and education, demonstrating the true value of public service broadcasting at a time of national crisis.

As families face serious financial hardship and the prospect of local lockdowns, it is absurd that the BBC is left with no choice but to cut jobs and programmes that will reduce people’s ability to know what’s going on in their area.

Ending free TV licences for the over 75s, which could push some of the poorest pensioners into poverty, jars with common decency.

We must be clear: the responsibility of these cuts falls squarely at the feet of Conservative Ministers. With these plans, it is no wonder we can find neither hide nor hair of Boris Johnson when proper media scrutiny comes calling.

To save BBC programming we must never again allow Ministers to force the BBC into a corner where it has to choose between cuts to programming or raising these fees on the most vulnerable. That means ensuring the licence fee is set independently.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

One Comment

  • Peter 3rd Aug '20 - 11:01pm

    The compulsory licence fee is no longer acceptable in this modern, digital world. I stopped using the BBC about two years ago but would risk getting a criminal record if I refused to pay. There is a growing movement to defund the Corporation so dissatisfied members of the public are unlikely accept the status quo.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Evans 3rd Aug - 11:14pm
    No James Belchamber, I am pointing out that you are behaving like a spoilt kid trying to do down someone whose Lib Dem values and...
  • User AvatarMarco 3rd Aug - 11:06pm
    I politely suggest we mind our own business and don’t tell people what to eat. Eating the occasional burger will not lead to deaths from...
  • User AvatarMarco 3rd Aug - 11:04pm
    Very well said by Max Wilkinson. Once again we see the same reaction to someone posting genuinely liberal ideas - they are quite wrongly told...
  • User AvatarPeter 3rd Aug - 11:01pm
    The compulsory licence fee is no longer acceptable in this modern, digital world. I stopped using the BBC about two years ago but would risk...
  • User AvatarMartin 3rd Aug - 10:59pm
    The aim of the policy is to support restaurants and other eateries that have been badly hit by the confinement. Since many are working from...
  • User AvatarBrianD 3rd Aug - 10:33pm
    I am proud to be a member of the party containing Roger Roberts