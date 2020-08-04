Layla Moran MP

Layla Moran writes…The change we need to move towards racial equality

By | Tue 4th August 2020 - 3:14 pm

Every week, LDV gives each leadership candidate the opportunity to write an article. This is Layla's for this week. 

Thank you for writing to me about racial equality in our country and our party. This issue must be an absolute priority and I am glad it has received such significant attention throughout our leadership contest, thanks to the work of members such as yourselves.

I would also like to sincerely apologise for the delay in replying and hope you have had the opportunity to hear about my vision during the hustings so far.

As you so rightly point out, the Liberal Democrats need to be at the forefront of challenging racism and since becoming an MP I’ve put this at the heart of my work.

Whether that’s campaigning for companies that profited from slavery to pay out and support BAME communities, leading calls for the statue of Cecil Rhodes to be removed, fighting to dismantle the Conservatives’ hostile environment, or shining a spotlight on systemic inequalities in our education system, which mean black pupils are so much more likely to be excluded than their white peers.

The events of recent months have shown us why this struggle is more important than ever. As chair of the only comprehensive cross-party inquiry into the government’s handling of coronavirus, I’m committed to ensuring that the appallingly disproportionate impact on BAME communities is properly addressed and never repeated.

However, we also need to go much further, in order to build a fairer society where opportunity for all is a reality not just a buzzword. Under my leadership, I want our party to harness the energy and passion shown by the Black Lives Matter movement following the killing of George Floyd and champion more ambitious policies that will deliver real change.

One of the biggest issues facing BAME communities today is inequality in the workplace, which is why I’ve reached out to the Confederation of British Industry, the British Retail Consortium, and the Trades Union Congress, to help draw up legislation that would require companies to publish data on their ethnicity pay gap for the first time.

As a former teacher, I also understand the paramount importance of education as a tool for change. So I’m calling for an urgent national review, led by BAME experts, to introduce a more diverse range of historical perspectives into our curriculum and examinations.

We also need to look at the specific issues that led to the BLM protests in the US and then here in the UK. Even a cursory look at the Stop and Search statistics to see that the approach of police forces is discriminatory.

Of course, to lead the way with these kinds of campaigns and develop progressive new polices on equality in health, housing and criminal justice, we also need to radically change ourselves.

I’m proud that as the UK’s first British-Palestinian MP I’m speaking from the Liberal Democrat benches, but we still have a shocking lack of diversity at all levels in our party and this simply cannot go on any longer.

The first point of my plan for leadership is making sure we look like the communities we want to represent.

That means implementing the Alderdice Review, along with the relevant parts of the Thornhill Review, listening to BAME members, setting clear diversity targets and getting every local party reaching out to minority communities in their area, asking people what they want to see from us and inviting them to get involved.

It is far too easy to keep recruiting more people like those already overrepresented in our party and in elected positions.

Because it’s only with a truly representative party that we can tackle the systemic and overt racism which still affects the lives of so many people across our country.

During the various hustings, where I am glad to say these issues have been discussed a lot, I’ve argued that we need much more effective unconscious bias training throughout the party. I am fed up of hearing black members tell me about some of the questions they keep being asked, and of candidates being told that they should go and get selected ‘somewhere more suitable’.

I believe that it is the responsibility of everyone in the party to reach out to every community and to actively encourage those from BAME communities to stand as candidates. Some work has been done to encourage this approach in the past, but it has been very limited, and needs to become mainstream.

We also need to look at the systematic issues that make it harder for BAME candidates to succeed and identify how the party can provide additional support, financial or otherwise, where it is needed. We need a strategy that supports more diverse candidates at every stage of the process.

One of the themes of my leadership campaign is that we have to live our values as a party. On this issue, we have fallen well short of that ideal.

Thank you again for getting in touch. I’m looking forward to hearing from you further during the Race Equality Hustings on Wednesday and working together as we move our party forward.

* Layla Moran is the Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon

