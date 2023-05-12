12 May 2023 – today’s press releases

- GDP Stats: Britain still at the back of the growth queue
- Profiteering supermarkets: It is absolute rubbish to oppose an investigation
GDP Stats: Britain still at the back of the growth queue
Responding to the latest GDP figures which show the economy shrank in March, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:
The economy continues to be on its knees after years of Conservative chaos.
This government has hit families with spiralling mortgages, rising food and energy bills and huge unjustified tax hikes.
Complete mismanagement of the country’s financial books has put Britain at the back of the queue when it comes to growth, with no sign of improvement.
Profiteering supermarkets: It is absolute rubbish to oppose an investigation
This morning the British Retail Consortium claimed the Liberal Democrats’ call for a CMA investigation into supermarket profiteering is “absolute rubbish”. In response, Liberal Democrat Rural Affairs spokesperson Tim Farron said:
It is absolute rubbish to oppose an investigation into the price of food when people are struggling to afford the essentials. If the supermarkets have nothing to hide then they should welcome the public scrutiny.
The basic fact is everyday foods have soared in price whilst the public and farmers are left short changed.
After months of failing to end the cost of living crisis, the Government needs to finally get its act in gear, starting with launching an investigation looking at whether supermarkets are profiteering.