12 May 2023 – today’s press releases

GDP Stats: Britain still at the back of the growth queue

Profiteering supermarkets: It is absolute rubbish to oppose an investigation

Responding to the latest GDP figures which show the economy shrank in March, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:

The economy continues to be on its knees after years of Conservative chaos. This government has hit families with spiralling mortgages, rising food and energy bills and huge unjustified tax hikes. Complete mismanagement of the country’s financial books has put Britain at the back of the queue when it comes to growth, with no sign of improvement.

This morning the British Retail Consortium claimed the Liberal Democrats’ call for a CMA investigation into supermarket profiteering is “absolute rubbish”. In response, Liberal Democrat Rural Affairs spokesperson Tim Farron said: