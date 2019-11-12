Mark Valladares

12 November 2019 – the overnight press releases

By | Tue 12th November 2019 - 3:17 pm
  • Liberal Democrats pledge to invest in flood defences
  • Jane Dodds to Unveil Lib Dem Plan for a Brighter Future
  • Corbyn can’t afford lifelong learning if he doesn’t stop Brexit

Liberal Democrats pledge to invest in flood defences

The Liberal Democrats have announced plans to create a £5bn flood prevention and adaptation fund.

As the world grapples with a climate emergency, the Tories are turning their backs on communities most at risk by failing to provide adequate flood defences. The Tory’s Brexit agenda risks the UK losing access to vital EU funds for improving flood defences and flood relief. This would starve local communities of a key revenue stream to tackle flooding and build resilience for the future.

By staying in the EU, the UK will retain access to vital EU funds to deal with flooding.

Over the lifetime of the next parliament, a Liberal Democrat government will create a £5bn flood prevention and adaptation fund. The fund will help the UK build resilience against future flooding, and ensure all communities can access the funds they need during periods of crisis.

A Liberal Democrat government will also increase DEFRA’s budget by £1bn per year, ensuring that non-departmental bodies like the Environment Agency receive more funding.

A Liberal Democrat government will stop Brexit and build a brighter future, tackling key issues like the climate emergency.

Jo Swinson, Leader of the Liberal Democrats said:

These floods are devastating for local communities and highlight the need to invest our flood defences. The Liberal Democrats will create a £5bn flood prevention and adaptation fund over the next five years to support small community and council led schemes to reduce flooding and protect at-risk communities.

Leaving the EU will mean that we lose access to the EU solidarity fund for flood relief and the EU structural investment funds that help maintain and strengthen flood defences and improve flood resilience.

The Liberal Democrats are committed to investing in our flood defences and protecting communities from the devastation we have seen in the last week.

Jane Dodds to Unveil Lib Dem Plan for a Brighter Future

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds will today (Tuesday) unveil the party’s five point plan to build a brighter future for Wales by stopping Brexit, investing in public services and tackling the climate crisis.

The Welsh Liberal Democrat General Election campaign will be launched by Jo Swinson and Jane Dodds on a visit to the Cardiff International Sports Village.

The Liberal Democrat 5 point plan sets out plans to:

  • Stop Brexit and invest the £50 billion Remain Bonus in public services and tackling inequality.
  • Tackle the climate emergency by providing enough money to insulate every home by 2030 to cut emissions, prioritising all fuel-poor homes by 2025.
  • Give every child the best start in life by recruiting more teachers, as part of an extra £560 million for schools.
  • Build a fair economy with opportunity for all by providing universal free childcare, and delivering a ‘right to lifelong learning’ by investing in skills people need throughout their lives
  • Transform mental health by providing enough money for the Welsh NHS to treat it with the same urgency as physical health.

Jane Dodds said:

I’m delighted to unveil the Welsh Liberal Democrat plan to build a brighter future for Wales.

This is an ambitious vision to stop Brexit, tackle the climate emergency, give every child the best start in life and transform mental health. These are our priorities and they should be the priorities of any government of Wales.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats stand on the side of all those people in Wales who want to see Wales keep it’s place in the European Union and tackle the vital issues that have been ignored for too long.

In this election you can vote to build a brighter future for Wales. You just have to vote Welsh Liberal Democrat on 12th December to do it.

Corbyn can’t afford lifelong learning if he doesn’t stop Brexit

Responding to the Labour Party’s announcement on lifelong learning, Liberal Democrat Shadow Education Secretary Layla Moran said:

As technology improves and our population ages, almost half of workers will need to retrain during their lives. But Jeremy Corbyn won’t be able to invest in lifelong learning or in tackling any of the other big economic challenges if he first wrecks the economy with a red Brexit.

Liberal Democrats are more ambitious. We will stop Brexit and build a brighter future, by giving every adult a Skills Wallet worth £10,000 over their lives to spend on education and training of their choice.

Read more by or more about , , , , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAlexB 12th Nov - 4:56pm
    Richard, the Scots Green Party are pro-independence and 2 of their candidates have stood down in marginal constituencies, one being LD target NE Fife, in...
  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 12th Nov - 4:23pm
    @Mack: That leaflet has no significance except telling the public what the government *that was in power at that time* proposed to do. It did...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill. 12th Nov - 4:15pm
    Are Greens in Scotland part of Unite to Remain? What is their attitude to the SNP in Westminster elections?
  • User AvatarMack 12th Nov - 4:03pm
    @ Alex Mcfie: "Mack: First of all, the Brexit referendum was advisory, so there was literally nothing to “implement”. In which part of the leaflet...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill. 12th Nov - 3:53pm
    https://www.markpack.org.uk/160290/womens-equality-party-stands-down-for-liberal-democrat-in-two-seats Chuka confirmed this on BBC tv Politics Live (Repeat on Parliament channel @ 19.30) The other seat is Sheffield Hallam (temporarily Labour)
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 12th Nov - 3:29pm
    Mack: So if it was discovered after a referendum that the proposed change was impractical and damaging it would still have to be implemented regardless...