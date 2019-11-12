12 November 2019 – the overnight press releases

Liberal Democrats pledge to invest in flood defences

Jane Dodds to Unveil Lib Dem Plan for a Brighter Future

Corbyn can’t afford lifelong learning if he doesn’t stop Brexit

Liberal Democrats pledge to invest in flood defences

The Liberal Democrats have announced plans to create a £5bn flood prevention and adaptation fund.

As the world grapples with a climate emergency, the Tories are turning their backs on communities most at risk by failing to provide adequate flood defences. The Tory’s Brexit agenda risks the UK losing access to vital EU funds for improving flood defences and flood relief. This would starve local communities of a key revenue stream to tackle flooding and build resilience for the future.

By staying in the EU, the UK will retain access to vital EU funds to deal with flooding.

Over the lifetime of the next parliament, a Liberal Democrat government will create a £5bn flood prevention and adaptation fund. The fund will help the UK build resilience against future flooding, and ensure all communities can access the funds they need during periods of crisis.

A Liberal Democrat government will also increase DEFRA’s budget by £1bn per year, ensuring that non-departmental bodies like the Environment Agency receive more funding.

A Liberal Democrat government will stop Brexit and build a brighter future, tackling key issues like the climate emergency.

Jo Swinson, Leader of the Liberal Democrats said:

These floods are devastating for local communities and highlight the need to invest our flood defences. The Liberal Democrats will create a £5bn flood prevention and adaptation fund over the next five years to support small community and council led schemes to reduce flooding and protect at-risk communities. Leaving the EU will mean that we lose access to the EU solidarity fund for flood relief and the EU structural investment funds that help maintain and strengthen flood defences and improve flood resilience. The Liberal Democrats are committed to investing in our flood defences and protecting communities from the devastation we have seen in the last week.

Jane Dodds to Unveil Lib Dem Plan for a Brighter Future

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds will today (Tuesday) unveil the party’s five point plan to build a brighter future for Wales by stopping Brexit, investing in public services and tackling the climate crisis.

The Welsh Liberal Democrat General Election campaign will be launched by Jo Swinson and Jane Dodds on a visit to the Cardiff International Sports Village.

The Liberal Democrat 5 point plan sets out plans to:

Stop Brexit and invest the £50 billion Remain Bonus in public services and tackling inequality.

Tackle the climate emergency by providing enough money to insulate every home by 2030 to cut emissions, prioritising all fuel-poor homes by 2025.

Give every child the best start in life by recruiting more teachers, as part of an extra £560 million for schools.

Build a fair economy with opportunity for all by providing universal free childcare, and delivering a ‘right to lifelong learning’ by investing in skills people need throughout their lives

Transform mental health by providing enough money for the Welsh NHS to treat it with the same urgency as physical health.

Jane Dodds said:

I’m delighted to unveil the Welsh Liberal Democrat plan to build a brighter future for Wales. This is an ambitious vision to stop Brexit, tackle the climate emergency, give every child the best start in life and transform mental health. These are our priorities and they should be the priorities of any government of Wales. The Welsh Liberal Democrats stand on the side of all those people in Wales who want to see Wales keep it’s place in the European Union and tackle the vital issues that have been ignored for too long. In this election you can vote to build a brighter future for Wales. You just have to vote Welsh Liberal Democrat on 12th December to do it.

Corbyn can’t afford lifelong learning if he doesn’t stop Brexit

Responding to the Labour Party’s announcement on lifelong learning, Liberal Democrat Shadow Education Secretary Layla Moran said: