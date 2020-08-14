Mark Valladares

14 August 2020 – the overnight press releases

By | Fri 14th August 2020 - 7:30 am
  • Rise in discrimination towards BAME people since lockdown must be tackled
  • Government must compensate people forced to miss work in order to quarantine

Rise in discrimination towards BAME people since lockdown must be tackled

Responding to a University College London study that found BAME groups were most likely to report facing discrimination since lockdown began, Liberal Democrat Equalities Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

Everyone should be free to live their lives without fear of discrimination, abuse or violence. Reports that Black, Asian and minority ethnic people have been most likely to experience discrimination since lockdown began is deeply alarming.

All of us with a public platform must stand up to those whose language and actions spread hate – whether based on race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or anything else.

The Home Secretary must step up and tackle this appalling trend head-on. That work must be part of a wider effort to tackle systemic racial inequality, which is why the Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to implement a Race Equality Strategy.

Government must compensate people forced to miss work in order to quarantine

Responding to news that people arriving in the UK from France and a number of other countries will have to quarantine for 14 days from 04:00 Saturday 15 August, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said:

It’s right that the Government is taking steps to minimise the risk of COVID-19 by updating the ‘travel corridor’ as the situation overseas evolves.

However, the Foreign Office must acknowledge the significant disruption and disappointment this will cause. All impacted customers must have the chance to reschedule or be offered a full refund, and the Government must underwrite these commitments.

Ministers must also get real about the financial pressures on those forced to choose between obeying the quarantine rules and going out to work, and agree to compensate people who will lose out on pay.

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to find ways to avoid this kind of heavy handed quarantine measure in future by taking a regional approach to travel restrictions as far as possible.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarTom Harney 14th Aug - 3:02am
    The reality is that none of the migrants are French. If they were French then they would catch the Eurostar, or get a ferry. This...
  • User Avatarjohn oundle 14th Aug - 12:44am
    Mark Seaman ’ I’m sorry, but NONE of these individuals are arriving from those locations, they are coming from France… the popular tourist destination, '...
  • User Avatarrichard underhill. 13th Aug - 11:39pm
    Layla Moran MP | Thu 13th August 2020 - 5:28 pm This is no better than the previous leader, and she lost her seat. If...
  • User AvatarTom Barney 13th Aug - 10:18pm
    Well, O level music was surely more about theory and less about performance than is the case with GCSE, so equivalence to a theory exam...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 13th Aug - 8:33pm
    We have had our progressive phases and our fallings-back, I suppose, David. Anyway, whatever the phase, we don't all agree with each other all of...
  • User AvatarPeter 13th Aug - 7:53pm
    Deforestation and the destruction of habitats is indeed a very serious problem, but there are other, more direct threats to wildlife such as hunting of...