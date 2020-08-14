14 August 2020 – the overnight press releases

Rise in discrimination towards BAME people since lockdown must be tackled

Government must compensate people forced to miss work in order to quarantine

Responding to a University College London study that found BAME groups were most likely to report facing discrimination since lockdown began, Liberal Democrat Equalities Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

Everyone should be free to live their lives without fear of discrimination, abuse or violence. Reports that Black, Asian and minority ethnic people have been most likely to experience discrimination since lockdown began is deeply alarming. All of us with a public platform must stand up to those whose language and actions spread hate – whether based on race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or anything else. The Home Secretary must step up and tackle this appalling trend head-on. That work must be part of a wider effort to tackle systemic racial inequality, which is why the Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to implement a Race Equality Strategy.

Responding to news that people arriving in the UK from France and a number of other countries will have to quarantine for 14 days from 04:00 Saturday 15 August, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said: