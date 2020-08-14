14 August 2020 – the overnight press releases

- Rise in discrimination towards BAME people since lockdown must be tackled
- Government must compensate people forced to miss work in order to quarantine
Responding to a University College London study that found BAME groups were most likely to report facing discrimination since lockdown began, Liberal Democrat Equalities Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:
Everyone should be free to live their lives without fear of discrimination, abuse or violence. Reports that Black, Asian and minority ethnic people have been most likely to experience discrimination since lockdown began is deeply alarming.
All of us with a public platform must stand up to those whose language and actions spread hate – whether based on race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or anything else.
The Home Secretary must step up and tackle this appalling trend head-on. That work must be part of a wider effort to tackle systemic racial inequality, which is why the Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to implement a Race Equality Strategy.
Responding to news that people arriving in the UK from France and a number of other countries will have to quarantine for 14 days from 04:00 Saturday 15 August, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said:
It’s right that the Government is taking steps to minimise the risk of COVID-19 by updating the ‘travel corridor’ as the situation overseas evolves.
However, the Foreign Office must acknowledge the significant disruption and disappointment this will cause. All impacted customers must have the chance to reschedule or be offered a full refund, and the Government must underwrite these commitments.
Ministers must also get real about the financial pressures on those forced to choose between obeying the quarantine rules and going out to work, and agree to compensate people who will lose out on pay.
The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to find ways to avoid this kind of heavy handed quarantine measure in future by taking a regional approach to travel restrictions as far as possible.