13 August 2020 – today’s press releases

Millions of EU citizens living with uncertainty must be given right to stay

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to grant EU citizens the automatic right to stay in the UK, with the physical proof they need, as new Home Office figures reveal thousands are being refused and millions are still awaiting a final decision.

The latest EU Settlement Scheme statistics, published this morning, reveal 4,600 people have been refused Settled Status, while 1,475,500 have only been granted temporary ‘Pre-Settled Status’ and 212,400 are still waiting for a decision.

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

For far too long, millions of EU citizens in the UK have been living under a cloud of uncertainty. Boris Johnson cannot be allowed to continue to break his promise to them. With so many people being refused Settled Status, granted only temporary ‘Pre-Settled Status’ or still waiting for a decision, it’s clear that this Conservative Government’s scheme is anything but automatic. And without physical proof of their rights, EU citizens will be at the mercy of the Conservatives’ Hostile Environment. They must not become the victims of a new Windrush-style scandal. That is why Liberal Democrats have called for EU citizens to be given the automatic right to stay in the UK, with the physical proof they need.

Responding to news that in England 36% of A-level entries have been awarded a lower grade than teachers predicted and 3% were down two grades, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran said:

Congratulations to every A-level student who is receiving their grade awards today. This cohort have shown real resilience during this very difficult time and should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved. However, too many young people are rightly worried that their futures are being derailed by the Government’s botched grading system. This day will understandably have brought anxiety and disappointment for some. Pupils must have the chance to appeal their grades directly and to present evidence that reflects their performance and progress at no cost. Ministers must also provide clear guidance on how re-sits will work and encourage universities to be flexible where necessary. It is completely unacceptable for any student to be downgraded based on their family income, or any other factor. Liberal Democrats will do all we can to support pupils in the fight to ensure their futures are not robbed by this Conservative Government’s incompetence.

