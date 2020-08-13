Layla Moran writes …Tackling the environmental crisis from the bottom up

Each week, LDV invites the leadership candidates to write a post for us. This is Layla’s post for this week.

The climate and nature emergencies are the greatest threats our country – and humankind – face. Climate change is not under control. Worldwide, deforestation and the destruction of habitats continue at a terrifying rate, with catastrophic impacts on wildlife.

This is why, alongside the economy and education, I’ve made the environment one of my campaign themes. My ambition as leader is to make our Liberal voice heard clearly on the environment and to recapture our position as the most innovative and credible party on environmental policy. In turn, this will enable us to build coalitions for action, and to attract support from Labour, Green and Tory voters concerned about the threat to the environment.

Several of the key actions have to be taken by the government. This includes accelerating investment in renewable power, an emergency programme of energy efficiency retrofits for homes, converting the natural gas network to hydrogen, investing in public transport, speeding up the transition to electric vehicles and creating incentives to expand ‘carbon sinks’ through planting trees, restoring peatlands and supporting innovation in carbon dioxide removal technologies. If we move fast enough on all these fronts, we can put the UK on a path not just to net-zero but to net negative emissions.

But government – particularly central government – can’t do it all by itself. They have to take the public with them – which means stressing that tackling the climate and nature emergencies is a shared effort, in which everyone – individuals, households, communities, businesses, investors, farmers, teachers, scientists, engineers, local and national government – has a role to play.

Our message, the Liberal message of shared responsibility, means starting at the bottom, with individuals and their families and communities. It begins with education, where environmental topics should be included throughout the curriculum. We should create citizens’ assemblies, at national and local levels, to engage the public in the debates around options.

It means creating incentives that reward people for changing their patterns of living, working, travelling and eating, providing advice and support for actions that make greener lives cheaper and easier. For example, I’ve argued for a scrappage scheme for the oldest petrol and diesel cars in exchange for a voucher to be spent on electric vehicles or bicycles, alongside cutting VAT on EVs.

It means being serious about supporting a just transition for people working in industries and areas that are dependent on oil and gas – like the North East of Scotland, or people working for airlines and airports. We should be convening businesses, communities and trade unions to plan for reskilling and investments in new zero-carbon industries and jobs.

It means establishing a framework for local authorities to agree on local zero-carbon and nature strategies, and devolving powers and resources to them to deliver housing, planning, energy, transport, nature and land use policies that meet these aims. The pandemic and the lockdown have shown how much better local councils are than central government in responding to local needs and priorities.

It means legislating to place an obligation on companies to exercise a duty of care for the environment throughout their operations and supply chains – a ‘due diligence requirement,’ for example, that food companies don’t source cocoa or palm oil associated with deforestation.

It means restructuring national government to ensure that environmental priorities are always given priority in decision-making. That’s why I support the proposals in the Build Back Better booklet I published recently to break up the Treasury and establish a new Department of Sustainability as the principal government department, alongside a raft of other proposals to put the environment at the heart of government.

And finally, it means working together with our neighbours abroad to tackle the climate and nature emergencies. This means, primarily, the EU. The UK should cooperate in building a North Sea grid of electricity interconnectors, support the EU in international negotiations, join the EU Emission Trading System and fulfil its climate commitments jointly with the EU and its member states.

I believe people will respond to this message of facing up together to the climate and nature emergencies, through creating a framework in which everyone shares their responsibilities and plays their part.

