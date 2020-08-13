The Voice

LibLink: Rabina Khan on the treatment of migrants

By | Thu 13th August 2020 - 11:37 am

Embed from Getty Images

Cllr Rabina Khan is written in The Independent under the headline: ‘The treatment of migrants crossing the Channel is plain wrong and against British values.’ Rabina is a councillor in Tower Hamlets and Special Advisor to Lib Dem peers.

She writes:

Home secretary Priti Patel tells us the UK government is committed to “shutting down” routes used by migrants crossing the Channel to the south coast and disassembling the criminal gangs “making fortunes” enabling the illegal crossings to take place.

And whose fault is it anyway? Well, the French of course – as far as the government is concerned. If the French stopped the migrants putting to sea on their side of the Channel, our brave Border Force officers would not have to be dragging them out of their deflating dinghy on English soil.

Does anyone truly believe this will stop desperate people crossing dangerous waters in search of sanctuary and safety? It will not. The government often speaks of its admiration for the Australian points system for refugees. The way we treat these sad souls arriving from war zones, refugee camps and the deserts of North Africa needs no rating – it is plain wrong.

Rabina continues:

One thing that is easily forgotten is that the people risk their lives and the lives of their children to cross the 20-plus miles from the French coast to the south coast because they want to reach England. Why England? Often because they have families here, they speak English and across the world, Britain has in the past always had a reputation for fair play and justice. The loss of that reputation in the post-Brexit scramble for some new relevance in the world already seems to be happening.

As the daughter of immigrant parents, I fear that Britain’s proud history of providing sanctuary to those in need will not be upheld. If that is lost, we lose a core part of what it means to be British.

She concludes:

Albert Einstein, the most famous refugee and humanitarian, said: “A bundle of belongings is not the only the thing a refugee brings to his new country.”

Migrants bring ambition, hope, energy. They work hard and they are net contributors to the economy.

You can read the full article here.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Mark Seaman 13th Aug '20 - 1:44pm

    ‘The way we treat these sad souls arriving from war zones, refugee camps and the deserts of North Africa needs no rating – it is plain wrong.’ I’m sorry, but NONE of these individuals are arriving from those locations, they are coming from France… the popular tourist destination, 1st world country and all that. I will not at this moment dwell a great deal on the claim that there is a net economic benefit from migrants, just to point out that several major studies do NOT find that to be the case.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMark Seaman 13th Aug - 1:44pm
    'The way we treat these sad souls arriving from war zones, refugee camps and the deserts of North Africa needs no rating – it is...
  • User AvatarPaul Holmes 13th Aug - 1:24pm
    Ref the article at the top of this thread, our Parliamentary Party is already 64% female and 18% BAME -both 'over representations' in terms of...
  • User AvatarPaul Holmes 13th Aug - 1:10pm
    Even in our best election for almost a century we only elected 62 MP's in 2005, even though we averaged 20% of the vote across...
  • User Avatartheakes 13th Aug - 1:05pm
    Same will be said about Trump and his cohorts, things he has said and done, to depress white middle class voters from voting Republican. It's...
  • User AvatarManfarang 13th Aug - 12:29pm
    Peter I know some refugees and the hardships they face. I know some Iranians who have converted to Christianity.No doubt some would instantly declare them...
  • User AvatarGeorge Potter 13th Aug - 12:17pm
    In response to Simon, I think you don't have to pretend someone is flawless and an amazing Liberal hero just in order to advocate voting...