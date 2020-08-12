12 August 2020 – today’s press releases

GDP figures show need for more radical action from Government

Using mock exams won’t resolve grade award crisis

Welsh Liberal Democrats launch campaign calling for Rishi Sunak not to tax carers COVID bonus

Responding to the news that the economy is facing the worst recession in UK history, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

Ministers must take immediate action to save jobs and livelihoods as the true economic impact of Covid-19 comes to light. The Treasury must explain how it is going to stop mass redundancies when the furlough scheme wraps up. It simply cannot be the case that jobs saved in Spring disappear in the autumn. The Chancellor must also be bold about creating new jobs by undertaking a proper ambitious green recovery. The Prime Minister must immediately work with EU allies to remove the January Brexit cliff edge. A bad deal or no deal at all with our closest trading partners whilst we are in a deep recession will add insult to injury in our economy and cost many more livelihoods.

Responding to the Government’s announcement of a so-called “triple lock” on this year’s grade awards, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran said:

Young people are rightly worried that their futures are being derailed by a botched grading system. Ministers have long been warned to take extra steps to make sure pupils are not unfairly penalised, but using mock examination results won’t resolve this. Given that there is no consistent approach to mock examinations across schools, this could be more of a barrier than a benefit for many pupils. Had Ministers consulted teachers they would have known this. Pupils deserve better. Pupils must have the chance to appeal their grades directly at no cost, and to present evidence that reflects their performance and progress to date. Ministers must also be crystal clear about how they will enable pupils who wish to re-sit, again at no cost.

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds has today launched her party’s campaign to get Chancellor Rishi Sunak to agree not to tax the Covid ‘thank you’ payment for care workers.

The £500 payment, introduced by the Welsh Government over three months ago, has only just started to be paid. This is due to the UK Treasury insisting it be taxed, which led to months of delay.

Given the payment is being made without a tax exemption from the Treasury, many will see many receive a vastly reduced sum and carers on Universal Credit could lose out due to the way the benefit is calculated.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have been pushing for the Chancellor to scrap the tax on this payment since June. Today, they have launched an open letter campaign aimed at pressuring the Chancellor to do just that.

They are also calling for the Treasury to immediately refund the tax anyone receiving the payment has seen deducted from the £500 sum.

Announcing the campaign, Jane Dodds said:

It’s shocking that our hard-working carers are seeing their Covid thank you payment whittled away – all due to this cruel Tory Government’s heartless inaction and insistence upon taxing the payment. Rishi Sunak could resolve this situation in an instant, by simply announcing that the payment won’t be taxed or included in Universal Credit calculations. The fact he hasn’t done so yet is an insult to carers across Wales. Today we’re launching an open letter, calling on Mr Sunak to make this announcement. Our carers have been waiting three months for this payment, now they are seeing the vast majority of it snatched away by the Conservatives in Westminster. If you agree with me that our carers have gone above and beyond during this pandemic, please go to www.welshlibdems.wales/open-letter and sign up to support our campaign.

