Mark Valladares

14 December 2018 – today’s press release

By | Fri 14th December 2018 - 11:25 pm

Curiously, only one press release today, so without further ado…

‘Nebulous’ is but one word to describe the PM

Responding to the Prime Minister’s press conference, held after EU leaders withdrew sections of its draft conclusions, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

Having watched the Prime Minister’s botched attempt to negotiate with EU leaders, people up and down the country will be more concerned by Brexit than ever before.

To come before EU leaders without any documented proposals is galling. Calling the Prime Minister ‘nebulous’ is just one word to describe her.

Brexit will make people poorer and reduce the UK’s standing in the world. It is time Theresa May, and Jeremy Corbyn for that matter, realised the only way out of this mess is a People’s Vote, including the option to remain in the EU.

Recent Comments

  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 14th Dec - 11:30pm
    Joe, if the only answer to saving services at local level - such as remain - is by increasing council tax by 3% or more,...
  • User AvatarGlenn 14th Dec - 9:54pm
    Richard Underhill. I suspect people changing their minds one way or the other would be less deceive than apathy. On political blogs and in the...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 14th Dec - 8:14pm
    Public reaction from Parliamentarians is essential but immediate action on the ground will have to come at local level. Councils will be able to raise...
  • User AvatarTonyH 14th Dec - 8:14pm
    This would be extraordinary. From another journalist I might take it with a pinch of salt, but Chris is an excellent reporter. One of the...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 14th Dec - 8:06pm
    Those who argue that voters have not changed their minds since mid 2016 are ignoring the reality that the electorate has changed because people who...
  • User AvatarTonyH 14th Dec - 8:01pm
    What a lovely article. Thankyou Emma, and yes the party/family thing does sound like a cliché, but it is very, very true.