14 September 2023 – today’s press releases

Crumbling Hospitals: Lib Dems call for Rishi Sunak to explain why he ignored crumbling hospitals

Sunak breaches rules again: Same old sleaze and scandal as Boris Johnson

Liberal Democrats urge the Government to act on Voter ID Scheme

Following the report that Rishi Sunak blocked plans to rebuild hospitals with crumbling concrete three years ago, Liberal Democrat Health and Social Care spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

This new revelation is a disgrace. The Prime Minister has put the public’s health and safety at risk for far too long. It’s outrageous that the Conservatives have actively ignored this issue for years. Rishi Sunak’s fingerprints are all over this concrete crisis. He must come to Parliament and explain why he blocked plans to rebuild crumbling hospitals, putting patients and staff at risk.

Responding to the news that Rishi Sunak has been found to have breached the rules again by the Commons Standards Committee, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

Another day, another breach of the rules by Rishi Sunak and his chaotic Conservative government. Sunak promised to govern with integrity, instead he is continuing the same old sleaze and scandal as under Boris Johnson. It’s little wonder voters across the country are fed up with this failing government and just want them out of office.

Commenting on the Voter ID Urgent Question after an Electoral Commission report showed that voter ID disproportionately impacts marginalised groups, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said: