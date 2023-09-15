It was shocking to hear Prime Minister Rishi Sunak say again at Prime Minister’s Question Time on Wednesday, as he said before, that there are fewer people living in poverty in this country today thanks to Conservative governments. He will not face the fact that poverty is actually worsening for millions of people in the UK.

Last week an independent cross-party group called the Poverty Strategy Commission reported that six million low-income families are ‘surviving not living’, forced to endure unacceptable levels of poverty. The report, an interim one A New Framework for Tackling Poverty, states in its Foreword that:

Poverty in the UK is too high, and the experiences of many people in poverty are now getting worse.

In the Executive summary it continues,

Despite significant action from governments of all colours, particularly over the last three decades, the overall rate of poverty in the UK has remained stubbornly high, (with) a third of children in poverty, and 7% of the population in deep poverty.

It adds,

Deep poverty has become more prevalent.

They write,

… a social contract does not currently actually exist in the UK. However, broad principles of an implicit social contract can be inferred from existing government policy choices.

They also state that benefits are set at a level that are insufficient for those who rely on them to avoid poverty.

The Commission Report continues, that “there remains no consensus on whether and how to tackle poverty in the UK, and whose responsibility it should be.” But, it adds, “perfectly targeted interventions” resulting in an increase in resources of £36bn to give the 6m families in poverty £6000 a year each would eradicate deep poverty.

This will sound familiar to Liberal Democrats. We passed in the Spring Conference in York the Fairer Society motion F12, which plans to introduce a Guaranteed Basic Income for those in need with the aim of eliminating deep poverty within the decade of its introduction. We will do this by building upon and reforming existing welfare benefits to gradually raise the income of the poorest.

The Poverty Strategy Commission – a body including many ex ministers from the main parties including our own – states that the UK needs a new social contract: “This should commit to ensuring that no-one has to live in deep poverty in the UK.” Our party agrees with this and has planned the way to do it. The Labour Party has no such policy as yet, but we should surely make this an imperative for our future co-operation with their expected government, and to begin with, proclaim it in our pre-Manifesto policy at Bournemouth.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Cumberland.