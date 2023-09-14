Jack Meredith

UK Trade Unions rally in solidarity: resounding support for Ukraine at TUC 2023

By | Thu 14th September 2023 - 4:01 pm

This past week at the 2023 UK TUC Congress, trade unions stood in solidarity with Ukraine in the face of the fascist russian invasion, passing a motion from the Ukraine Solidarity Campaign.

The motion, moved by GMB, seconded by ASLEF and supported by the NUM, supports the immediate withdrawal of russian* forces from all Ukrainian territories occupied since 2014; Ukrainian unions’ calls for financial and practical aid from the UK to Ukraine; a peaceful end to the conflict that secures the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the support and self-determination of the Ukrainian people; the full restoration of labour rights in Ukraine and a socially-just reconstruction and redevelopment programme that embeds collective bargaining and rejects deregulation and privatisation; TUC work, and facilitation of affiliates’ engagement, with the main Ukrainian trade union centres (FPU/KVPU), and acknowledges the Ukraine Solidarity Campaign.

Amidst the support for Ukraine, however, there was a minor pushback from the RMT, NEU, UCU and FBU. None supported the motion, with RMT, NEU and UCU choosing to abstain and FBU voting against, adding that they “do not think the escalation of war is in the interests of the russian or Ukrainian working class”. This is despite russia having carried out annexations, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine since 2014.

Regardless of this, it does not change that most of Britain’s trade union movement stands in solidarity with Ukraine. It recognises the need to stand up to fascism and put ideological differences aside when democracy is in peril.

Good on the trade union movement, Slava Ukraini!

 

*The Ukrainian government requests that all mentions of russia and the russian federation are written in lowercase, as capital letters denote respect, something which russia does not deserve.

* Jack Meredith is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member.

