Mark Valladares

15 November 2019 – yesterday’s press releases

By | Fri 15th November 2019 - 12:07 pm
  • Tories pushing ‘Trumpian agenda’ on immigration
  • Lib Dems: Record waiting times show Tories “dismal record” on NHS
  • Tusk comments show there is “light at the end of the tunnel” for Remainers

    Responding to Priti Patel’s comments regarding cutting overall levels of immigration, Liberal Democrats Shadow Home Affairs spokesperson, Christine Jardine said:

    This country needs people to come here to keep our NHS and so many sectors properly skilled and staffed. The Conservatives’ approach to immigration is an insult to the millions who have come to the UK and made it their home. Immigration brings so much to our communities, culture and economy.

    Patel’s comments this morning show that the Tories only care about arbitrarily reducing immigration numbers with no regard for the consequences. Our public services, including our NHS, rely on the contribution that immigrants make. But the Tories are willing to put this at risk just to pursue a nationalist Trumpian agenda.

    It is only the Liberal Democrats who will restore public confidence in the immigration system by preserving freedom of movement, stopping Brexit and building a brighter future.

    Lib Dems: Record waiting times show Tories “dismal record” on NHS

    Responding to figures showing that NHS England waiting times have reached their worst level since targets were introduced in 2004, Liberal Democrat Shadow Health Secretary Luciana Berger said:

    This is a damning indictment of the Conservatives’ dismal record on the NHS. It is shameful that patients are being abandoned for hours in A&E or waiting for months in pain for routine operations.

    The Tories’ extreme Brexit would make a dire situation worse, by driving away the EU nurses we desperately need.

    The Liberal Democrats would build a brighter future by stopping Brexit and investing £35 billion in our NHS through a penny on income tax.

    Tusk comments show there is “light at the end of the tunnel” for Remainers

    Responding to outgoing European Council President Donald Tusk’s comments that British voters should not “give up” on stopping Brexit, Liberal Democrat Shadow Foreign Secretary Chuka Umunna said:

    There is still light at the end of the tunnel for all those who want to end the chaos of Brexit.

    We can reject a Tory or a Labour-backed Brexit that would damage opportunities for our children and grandchildren. This election is a historic chance for voters to make their voice heard and secure a brighter future in Europe.

