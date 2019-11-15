Mark Valladares

Manufacturing exporters count cost of Brexit uncertainty

By | Fri 15th November 2019 - 2:18 pm

Responding to reports that many manufacturing exporters are reporting a “stark worsening” in sales and orders, Sam Gyimah, Liberal Democrat Shadow Secretary for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said:

This is yet more bad news for manufacturing exporters in the UK. There can be no doubt that the three and half years of Brexit uncertainty has done untold damage to our economy. Today we continue to count the cost of this ongoing crisis.

Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal promises more insecurity, more delay and more decline. Meanwhile Labour are planning their own disastrous form of Brexit.

A Liberal Democrat government will stop Brexit, providing the certainty that businesses are crying out for and a pro-business environment. We know that for manufacturing in this country the best deal is the deal that we already have, which is remaining in the EU.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatartheakes 15th Nov - 12:33pm
    Great result in Tunbridge Wells, but the swing is misleading, we won the ward in May with over 30%, think the alleged increase of 39%...
  • User AvatarDennis Wake 15th Nov - 11:57am
    Interesting that in actual elections the Liberal Democrats are doing well and Labour are doing badly, sometimes disastrously. They want us to stand down in...
  • User Avatartheakes 15th Nov - 11:46am
    Great result in Tunbridge Wells, but the swing is misleading, we won the ward in May with over 30%, think the alleged increase of 39%...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 15th Nov - 11:41am
    I suppose it's a bit of an advance for Jane Dodds (and I give her credit) for admitting that the Welfare Reform Act of 2012...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill. 15th Nov - 10:12am
    The Tunbridge Wells Alliance is a local party http://twalliance.com/who-we-are/
  • User AvatarJohn B 15th Nov - 8:11am
    Thanks for your comment, Jonathan. You may have been tongue in cheek, but many on LDV seem to have a naïve view about working with...