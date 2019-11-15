Manufacturing exporters count cost of Brexit uncertainty

Responding to reports that many manufacturing exporters are reporting a “stark worsening” in sales and orders, Sam Gyimah, Liberal Democrat Shadow Secretary for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said:

This is yet more bad news for manufacturing exporters in the UK. There can be no doubt that the three and half years of Brexit uncertainty has done untold damage to our economy. Today we continue to count the cost of this ongoing crisis.

Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal promises more insecurity, more delay and more decline. Meanwhile Labour are planning their own disastrous form of Brexit.

A Liberal Democrat government will stop Brexit, providing the certainty that businesses are crying out for and a pro-business environment. We know that for manufacturing in this country the best deal is the deal that we already have, which is remaining in the EU.