15 October 2018 – today’s press releases…

It’s been suggested quite often in these pages that the media coverage we get as a Party isn’t that great. And, often, it is suggested that we need to crank up our media operation. So, for one week, I’ll be publishing all of the press releases that Liberal Democrat Voice receives from HQ, honouring the embargos as they are advised.

Today’s press releases are;

Welsh Lib Dems Urge Health Boards to Monitor Loneliness

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have urged health boards across Wales to monitor the scale of loneliness in their areas and treat loneliness and isolation as a health issue following an FOI request.

No health board has comprehensive data on the scale of loneliness within their area, whilst the extent to which they treat loneliness and isolation as a health issue varies substantially between each health board.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said:

I urge every health board in Wales to treat loneliness and isolation as health issues and to put tackling loneliness at the heart of strategies to improve health and wellbeing. Its disappointing health boards aren’t collecting comprehensive data on the number of lonely people in their areas. It would be unthinkable for us to try and address other major health issues without knowing the scale of the issue, why would we expect to do it with loneliness? I’m proud of the work we’re doing to combat loneliness across Wales. I know from my own family’s experience just how devastating loneliness can be to those it affects and those around them. Neither I, nor the Welsh Liberal Democrats will rest until we’ve ended the epidemic of loneliness in Wales.

Swinson and Cable call on Hammond to work with EU on taxing tech giants

Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Jo Swinson MP has written to the Chancellor of the Exchequer calling on him to throw his weight behind a new EU tax on tech giants.

Leader Vince Cable has co-signed the letter, which urges Philip Hammond to use the Budget to set out how he will incorporate the EU’s initiative into any Treasury initiative to tax big internet firms.

Following reports that a new European tax on internet companies could be agreed by the end of the year, Jo said:

I urge the Chancellor to focus his energy on making this EU-wide tax happen. This is a golden opportunity that we cannot afford to miss. Tech giants are getting away with not paying their fair share of tax because we make it easy for them. The time to act is now if we want to create a level playing field for businesses in the UK and give our struggling high streets a much needed boost. Britain is always at its best when it brings countries together in a common cause. If we want to tax tech giants we must work together with our European allies and others around the globe.

Cable: Brexit means borders, bureaucracy and betrayal

Responding to Theresa May’s statement to the House of Commons on Brexit negotiations, Liberal Democrat Leader Vince Cable said:

It is not clear why Theresa May felt it necessary to make this statement. She said nothing new, failing to add one iota to our knowledge of what is going on – and just at a time when the public wants and deserves clarity on negotiations. In relation to Ireland, Mrs May has hopefully at least learned the following: Brexit means bureaucracy; Brexit means borders; ultimately, and worst of all, Brexit means betrayal of the Good Friday Agreement.

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice