Merlene Emerson

The City and me

By | Tue 16th October 2018 - 8:55 am

Last week (9 October) I stood for the first time in the City of London elections in Castle Baynard ward that stretches from Fleet Street to Blackfriars, taking in St Paul’s Cathedral.  It was a 3-week whirlwind of a campaign. The by-election was called as one of the Common Councilmen in the ward was elected as an Alderman elsewhere and created a vacancy.  There were 8 of us contesting one place.  

My fascination with the City started way back when I landed my first real job as an articled clerk in the City firm of Norton Rose and then working as a solicitor involved in securitisation and cross border finance.  My renewed interest in the City came about when I tried to get on the board of governors of my sons’ independent school.  No parent governors there.   It was all in the hands of the Worshipful Company of the Mercers.  This then led me to investigate the intriguing world of Livery Companies, only to discover that membership of the Mercers was closed (at least to me). 

I persisted in my enquiry and 6 years ago joined a newer and more welcoming livery company, that of the World Traders in the year that Mei Sim Lai OBE DL became Master, the first Master of Chinese heritage in the City’s 800 history!  Yes that would be the livery company for me.

Most are familiar with the historical beginnings of London as a Roman walled city, and of the  importance of the square mile today, but very few know how it is governed.  Of how, to be eligible to stand as one of 100 Common Councilman, you have first be admitted to the Freedom of the City.  Or that the Lord Mayor who is elected by the Livery Companies each year to promote investment in the City has to be drawn from the 2 Sheriffs who, in turn, must have first served as an Alderman of one of the 25 wards.  Or that, by convention, Party politics does not play a role in City elections.  That is until recently, when Labour fielded candidates in the 2013 elections in a few wards where there were more residential voters. 

So despite being a Liberal Democrat, I obediently shed my party colours and stood as an Independent, only to be trumped by the Labour candidate.  But I have since been advised by others more experienced in the ways of the City of London Corporation, that come 2021, the Independents will triumph in the all-out elections.  So watch this space, as they say.          

* Merlene Emerson is is Vice-Chair of the Federal International Relations Committee and an executive member of Liberal International British Group. She is Co-founder of Chinese Liberal Democrats.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • paul barker 16th Oct '18 - 12:55pm

    Labour stood as Labour & won, we should always stand as Liberal Democrats whatever convention says.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 16th Oct - 2:12pm
    A passing historical note. The Liberal Party did once have a Leader outside Parliament. For fourteen months between December 1918 and February 1920, H.H. Asquith,...
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 16th Oct - 1:19pm
    @Michael 1 "I would gently suggest that people also use it at work to do personal things – a bit of internet shopping, replying to...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 16th Oct - 1:04pm
    Indeed David and John. Sophie and her team have won her the chance to prove that the Lib Dems can, once again, make a difference....
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 16th Oct - 1:00pm
    Darren, I just came back form a break in South Korea - you should see how hard those guys and gals work. Then there is...
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 16th Oct - 12:59pm
    In view of what we are hearing about the goings on in Parliament a leader who is outside it might be just what the public...
  • User AvatarAdam Pritchard 16th Oct - 12:56pm
    Mark - thanks for this, really useful to see what is being put out. Very important to respect embargos as you say. However, with that...