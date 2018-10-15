Mark Valladares

What do Liberal Democrat members think? Don’t miss your chance to make your views heard!

By | Mon 15th October 2018 - 4:59 pm

We used to poll our readers quite a lot, and very interesting the results were too. Not always entirely reflective of the wider Party membership, but often the only meaningful attempt to assess the direction of travel on a range of subjects.

Well, we’re keen to resume our polling, but before we do, we’d like to invite those of you who are members to register for the forum linked to the site (assuming that you haven’t already done so) so that we can send you an e-mail inviting you to take part when the time comes.

And whilst we’re talking about polling, what questions do you think we should put to you all? Are there topics that you want to explore with fellow members, and if there are, why not put them in a comment below? We’ll look at them all and see if we can use them.

